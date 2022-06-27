'We should all be proud': Joy as high school maintains 'Good' Ofsted rating

Leaders at a high school have expressed delight at its latest Ofsted report.

Staff, pupils, parents and governors at a Beccles-area high school are celebrating after maintaining its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating once more.

With Sir John Leman High School rated by the education watchdog as 'Good' on its last visit almost six years ago, the school on Ringsfield Road, Beccles has maintained this status after an official Ofsted section 8 inspection on May 11/12.

With graded judgements not given after a section 8 inspection, the report said: "Sir John Leman High School continues to be a good school."

As more than 1450 pupils aged between 11 and 18 attend the school, a spokesman said: "Sir John Leman High School continues to be a good school.

Sir John Leman High School in Beccles. - Credit: Sir John Leman High School

"This Ofsted report is not only a reflection of the hard work and dedication of SJLHS staff, to ensure students who attend are provided with the opportunities to succeed, but also a reflection of the strong support and ‘buy in’ from parents and carers.

"We should all be proud of a report which reflects the school we all recognise well and the key sentiments contained therein which reflect our ethos, culture and values.

"There are, of course, a couple of areas for improvement and we are pleased that these were already on our School Development Plan."

Inspectors noted that: “Leaders have created a culture where pupils are celebrated as individuals.

"Pupils feel safe and say the school community is kind, tolerant and respectful of others."

With the report praising the school's leaders who "offer a rich variety of sporting, social and cultural activities," it adds: "Students are grateful for the support they receive from their teachers.

"There is a clear focus on important issues, such as careers education, health and wellbeing and relationships."

The report added: "This is the first section 8 inspection since we judged the school to be good in October 2016."

Assessing what Sir John Leman needs to do to improve, the report added: "Since the pandemic, some pupils do not attend school well enough.

"Leaders need to continue their drive to support these pupils to attend more often, so that pupils can make progress with their learning."