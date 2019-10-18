First look at new Children in Need t-shirt designed in Norfolk

Megan Grinham's design was picked from hundreds of entries from around the country as part of a competition organised by the Graduate Fashion Foundation. Photo: Denisa Ilie Archant

This year's BBC Children in Need t-shirt - designed by a Norwich student - has gone on sale in Asda stores.

The winning t-shirt design for Children in Need 2019, designed by Megan Grinham from Norwich University of the Arts, on show at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany Whymark The winning t-shirt design for Children in Need 2019, designed by Megan Grinham from Norwich University of the Arts, on show at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Megan Grinham's design was picked from hundreds of entries for the iconic charity campaign, which will culminate in an TV appeal show on Friday, November 15.

Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) fashion graduate Miss Grinham, 21, saw her design unveiled for the first time on the catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week in London in June.

The t-shirt - in classic Children in Need colour, yellow - is now on sale in Asda stores nationwide and online as part of its George clothing collection.

George at Asda and the Graduate Fashion Week team visited then-fashion student Miss Grinham, originally from Colchester, at NUA in March to break the news of her success.

Norwich University of the Arts student Megan Grinham with the portfolio book for her Elements collection at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany Whymark Norwich University of the Arts student Megan Grinham with the portfolio book for her Elements collection at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany Whymark

At the time she said: "I believe my design demonstrates the sheer amount of people they [BBC Children in Need] will help."