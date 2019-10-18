Search

Advanced search

First look at new Children in Need t-shirt designed in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:45 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 21 October 2019

Megan Grinham’s design was picked from hundreds of entries from around the country as part of a competition organised by the Graduate Fashion Foundation. Photo: Denisa Ilie

Megan Grinham's design was picked from hundreds of entries from around the country as part of a competition organised by the Graduate Fashion Foundation. Photo: Denisa Ilie

Archant

This year's BBC Children in Need t-shirt - designed by a Norwich student - has gone on sale in Asda stores.

The winning t-shirt design for Children in Need 2019, designed by Megan Grinham from Norwich University of the Arts, on show at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany WhymarkThe winning t-shirt design for Children in Need 2019, designed by Megan Grinham from Norwich University of the Arts, on show at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Megan Grinham's design was picked from hundreds of entries for the iconic charity campaign, which will culminate in an TV appeal show on Friday, November 15.

Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) fashion graduate Miss Grinham, 21, saw her design unveiled for the first time on the catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week in London in June.

The t-shirt - in classic Children in Need colour, yellow - is now on sale in Asda stores nationwide and online as part of its George clothing collection.

George at Asda and the Graduate Fashion Week team visited then-fashion student Miss Grinham, originally from Colchester, at NUA in March to break the news of her success.

Norwich University of the Arts student Megan Grinham with the portfolio book for her Elements collection at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany WhymarkNorwich University of the Arts student Megan Grinham with the portfolio book for her Elements collection at Graduate Fashion Week. Picture: Bethany Whymark

At the time she said: "I believe my design demonstrates the sheer amount of people they [BBC Children in Need] will help."

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 at Brockdish in which a woman died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 at Brockdish in which a woman died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 at Brockdish in which a woman died. Picture: Simon Parkin

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Chris Goreham: Alex the Great survivor at Norwich City

Alex Tettey had a vital role to play in Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Desperate donations plea from charity helping children with SEN as demand rockets

Nicki Price, co-founder and manager of SENsational Families. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists