Group of 30 pupils self isolating as member of staff has coronavirus

A group of 30 children at a north Suffolk primary are being kept off school for 14 days after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Barnby & North Cove Primary School – part of The Consortium Trust – said there has been a single confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

Issuing letters to parents and carers on October 5 informing them of the news, it means the mixed Year 3 and 4 class and three members of support staff are having to self isolate.

A spokesman for the school on The Street, Barnby near Beccles and Lowestoft, said: “After a member of school staff tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend, the Trust contingency plan was put in place.

“In consultation with the DfE Covid-19 helpline and following government policy, a single class of 30 pupils alongside three members of support staff were required to commence a 14-day isolation period – due to return on Monday, October 19.

While the staff members and the Year 3 and 4 pupils must stay at home and self isolate until October 19, children in other year groups are attending school and continuing their education as normal.

Meanwhile, the 30 children in self isolation have been assigned online educational provision to continue remote learning, while paper resources have also been made available to support families unable to access the internet or appropriate devices.

Academy Head, Louise Scott, said: “Our Covid contingency plan has worked well and I am grateful for the whole school community’s support during this period.”

The school spokesman added: “The Consortium Trust’s inclusion team, including mental health first aiders and other services to support families, have been deployed to support the school community if required.

“We are working with our catering contractors to ensure that school lunches are provided for any families that require this provision while children are isolating.”

The school has also amended cleaning regimes, with work stepped up through cleaning contractors.

Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne, chief executive of The Consortium Trust, said: “My initial thoughts are with the colleague that is unwell with the virus and the children and staff that have now had to isolate.

“I am also very aware of the impact on parents and the wider community, we have done everything possible to limit the negative impact.

“I would like to pay tribute to Mrs Scott and the whole Consortium Team that have swung into action addressing the immediate concerns and ensuring the safety and well-being of all.”