Can you answer these school questions for 10-year-olds?

Quiz

Published: 12:00 PM September 4, 2021

We put together a quiz aimed at 10-year-olds to test your knowledge. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With children returning to school after the summer holidays, we have put together a quiz aimed at 10-year-olds to test your knowledge.

The 2021/22 school year for pupils in Norfolk is set to begin.

Students will return from Monday, September 6 though some secondary schools are staggering this across the first week back for on-site Covid testing.

This comes after an EDP survey revealed almost half of Norfolk parents are concerned about sending children back to school for the start of the new term.

In a recognition that some parents remain anxious, a back-to-school campaign was launched to allay concerns and explain the Department for Education (DfE) guidance, including all secondary school students being Covid tested.







