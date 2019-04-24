School trip cancelled due to uncertainty over Brexit

Aylsham High School. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

A poignant trip to Ypres for Norfolk students to appreciate the horrors of the First World War has been cancelled due to uncertainty over Brexit.

Pupils at Aylsham High School make the trip to the Belgian city every year, but parents were told on Tuesday the visit would not go ahead

Ypres - now known as Ieper - was the site of much fighting early in the First World War and the British troops were associated with the city throughout, and were involved in all four battles which bear the name of the city.

An email sent to parents, and seen by this newspaper, said: “Due to ongoing Brexit uncertainties and related issues with our travel provider we have unfortunately had to take the decision to postpone the trip to Ypres which was scheduled for the start of May. This trip will now take place in the next academic year.”

The school has been approached for comment.