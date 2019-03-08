Colourful characters celebrate end of an era at Norfolk sixth form

Attleborough Academy year 13 leavers embraced the fancy dress theme on their last day. Photo: Submitted Archant

Sumo queens, male cheerleaders and the cast of Scooby-Doo have celebrated the end of an era at a local school as students gathered to say goodbye to their teachers and class mates.

Attleborough Academy year 13 leavers embraced the fancy dress theme on their last day. Photo: Submitted

Attleborough Academy's year 13 leavers day was marked in style with pupils going all out with the fancy dress themed send off.

Costumes ranged from a male cheerleading team to the Mystery Incorporated gang from Scooby-Doo, complete with a colourful handmade van by Design Technology student, Chloe.

After a morning of lessons, the Sixth Formers attended a celebration assembly led by Head of Sixth Form Mr Andy Cole, who shared anecdotes and videos from across the years, which for many of the students began at age 11 when they joined the school as year 7s.

He said: "The students have faced numerous challenges, but have done so with incredible grit and determination to succeed."