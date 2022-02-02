Mayor calls for clarity over college's sudden move

The mayor of Downham Market is among those that have expressed their dismay at the sudden relocation of students from their sixth form site, calling the decision "appalling".

Students at Athena Sixth Form in Downham Market have been permanently moved to Downham Market Academy (DMA), on Bexwell Road.

It follows reported incidents of an 'intruder' trying to get into the college grounds on January 24, 25 and 26 - although it is not known if the move is connected.

The college has been approached for a comment but has yet to respond.

Around 90 students are believed to be affected, and were moved from the Ryston End college last Thursday.

On Friday, parents received a letter informing them of the decision.

Students at Athena Sixth Form in Downham Market said they were told the move has been planned. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Two sixth formers said: "There was an intruder Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and we were moved following the incident.

"On Thursday they told us 'we weren't safe', but on Friday they said the move was always planned."

One of the students, 18, added: "I would rather be at the sixth form than here [DMA]."

Sixth formers at the Ryston End site have now been moved to Downham Market Academy on Bexwell Road. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Mayor Jenny Groom said she found the news of the move "disturbing" and expressed her concern over the lack of communication with both the town council and parents.

She said she was only made aware after a parent told her of an email last Friday which said the "sixth form building was closing down and sixth formers had Monday to get their belongings".

The mayor of Downham Market, Jenny Groom. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She said: "It's absolutely appalling, it's an established part of the town.

"It's a lovely site for our sixth formers, and gave them a chance to be an adult."

The former teacher, who has previously worked on the site, added the trust had reassured the community some time ago that they were not going to close the sixth form.

"And now it's happened overnight, out of the blue", she said.

"For a small community like Downham to close down the sixth form is going to have a major impact on the ambience of the town.

"As far as I'm aware, there has been no consultation at all. It's to the detriment to the education of our sixth formers.

"A dreadful day for Downham Market, and its young people."

Parents have since expressed their concern about the move on social media.

Charis Brewer said: "The Ryston site holds so many memories for so many people in Downham and surrounding areas.

"I find it terribly sad that Downham, which has seen huge population growth over the last two decades with even more in the pipeline, that such a wonderful educational facility for our young adults is being shut."

She added that students were told a day after being moved that they "would not be going back" to the Ryston End site.

Helen Melville said: "Very sad for the students, the staff and the town."

Gem-Lou Fewbinski said she was disappointed by the "lack of early communication" from the trust and referred to a letter it had issued after the move which said it "has been planned for some considerable time".

She added: "Shame they could not have stated their intentions when the current year 12s were applying as many would have selected an alternative.

"We didn't hear about it until the move already took place, now they feel like they're back at school."

And Sonia Dudzik said: "I'm a parent of a year 13 and haven't seen any consultation paperwork."

Karon Robinson said: "When we were walking around with our daughter before she started sixth form, nothing was said at all or even hinted that a change would be coming."

Athena Sixth Form, Downham Market Academy and the academies' trust Eastern Learning Alliance has been contacted for comment.

Norfolk Constabularly have also been contacted for information about the reported intruder incidents.