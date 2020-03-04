Search

Advanced search

High school students see artworks selected for London exhibition

PUBLISHED: 16:25 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 04 March 2020

Former Wymondham High Academy student Keri Kennett with her selected painting Architectural Grandeur on exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBA

Former Wymondham High Academy student Keri Kennett with her selected painting Architectural Grandeur on exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBA

The Arts Society/RBA

Three A-Level fine art students from Wymondham High Academy have seen their artworks selected for a major exhibition in London.

Painting by William Adams, former Wymondham High Academy student, that has been selected for an exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBAPainting by William Adams, former Wymondham High Academy student, that has been selected for an exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBA

Working with The Arts Society Norwich, paintings by Keri Kennett, Jonah Williams and William Adams were chosen and submitted along with 200 other paintings from schools across the UK.

Wild Coast painted former Wymondham High Academy student Jonah Williams and selected for an exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBAWild Coast painted former Wymondham High Academy student Jonah Williams and selected for an exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBA

You may also want to watch:

The three budding artists, who have now left the school and are studying at university, are among 41 finalists selected by The Arts Society, together with the Royal Society of British Artists to give the public a glimpse into the future of fine art.

Neil Moulton, Head of Art at Wymondham High Academy, said: "As a Department we are thrilled once again for our students' creative skills to be acknowledged on a national level. It builds on our previous successes from 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017."

MORE: Norwich art students highlight nature issues and collect money for Australian wildfire appeal

Sue Mullan, The Arts Society Norwich, said: "The standard of work produced by the students at Wymondham High Academy is exceptional and is a tribute to their hard work, talent and the nurturing environment of the art department."

The paintings will be on show at The Royal Overseas League in St James's Street, London, from March 5-April 19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Norfolk co-creator helping bring back Spitting Image after 24 years

Duke and Duchess of Sussex in puppet form for the new series of Spitting Image, which is making a return to the small screen this autumn. Picture: Mark Harrison/BritBox/PA Wire
Drive 24