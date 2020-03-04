High school students see artworks selected for London exhibition

Former Wymondham High Academy student Keri Kennett with her selected painting Architectural Grandeur on exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBA The Arts Society/RBA

Three A-Level fine art students from Wymondham High Academy have seen their artworks selected for a major exhibition in London.

Painting by William Adams, former Wymondham High Academy student, that has been selected for an exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBA Painting by William Adams, former Wymondham High Academy student, that has been selected for an exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBA

Working with The Arts Society Norwich, paintings by Keri Kennett, Jonah Williams and William Adams were chosen and submitted along with 200 other paintings from schools across the UK.

Wild Coast painted former Wymondham High Academy student Jonah Williams and selected for an exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBA Wild Coast painted former Wymondham High Academy student Jonah Williams and selected for an exhibition in London. Picture: The Arts Society/RBA

The three budding artists, who have now left the school and are studying at university, are among 41 finalists selected by The Arts Society, together with the Royal Society of British Artists to give the public a glimpse into the future of fine art.

Neil Moulton, Head of Art at Wymondham High Academy, said: "As a Department we are thrilled once again for our students' creative skills to be acknowledged on a national level. It builds on our previous successes from 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017."

Sue Mullan, The Arts Society Norwich, said: "The standard of work produced by the students at Wymondham High Academy is exceptional and is a tribute to their hard work, talent and the nurturing environment of the art department."

The paintings will be on show at The Royal Overseas League in St James's Street, London, from March 5-April 19.