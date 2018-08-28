Search

Pre-school children proud of artwork at Norfolk train station

PUBLISHED: 16:03 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:03 05 December 2018

Art work created by children from Worstead Pre-school. Picture: Worstead Pre-School

Art work created by children from Worstead Pre-school. Picture: Worstead Pre-School

Children as young as two helped create a piece of artwork that is on show at a Norfolk train station.

Art work created by children from Worstead Pre-school. Picture: Worstead Pre-School

The children from Worstead Pre-school all took part in creating the work.

They wanted to reflect the village so added the church, sheep, the old houses from the village square and the flowers they had seen, top the work.

It was then all put together by local artist Shane@arteesane .

The amazing piece is now on show at Worstead train station.

Children from Worstead Pre-school created art work to reflect the village. Picture: Worstead Pre-School Children from Worstead Pre-school created art work to reflect the village. Picture: Worstead Pre-School

Paula Self, pre-school supervisor, said: “I’m not sure how long it will be at the train station. It will probably be down to the parish council, which commissioned it.

“Some of our two-year-olds did the backdrop, and worked on the gradients between light and dark. And then some of the older children, the four-year-olds, did the harder work. We are so pleased with it. ”

