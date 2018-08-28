Pre-school children proud of artwork at Norfolk train station
PUBLISHED: 16:03 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:03 05 December 2018
Archant
Children as young as two helped create a piece of artwork that is on show at a Norfolk train station.
The children from Worstead Pre-school all took part in creating the work.
They wanted to reflect the village so added the church, sheep, the old houses from the village square and the flowers they had seen, top the work.
It was then all put together by local artist Shane@arteesane .
The amazing piece is now on show at Worstead train station.
Paula Self, pre-school supervisor, said: “I’m not sure how long it will be at the train station. It will probably be down to the parish council, which commissioned it.
“Some of our two-year-olds did the backdrop, and worked on the gradients between light and dark. And then some of the older children, the four-year-olds, did the harder work. We are so pleased with it. ”