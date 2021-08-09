Are you in our A-level results day pictures of the past?

Published: 4:48 PM August 9, 2021

With A-level results day tomorrow, we have had a look through our archives to find pictures from past celebrations.

For some it is one of the proudest days of their life, yet for others it can be a nightmare, as years of work come down to just one slip of paper.

Paston College, A Level results, checking the coupon. 3of7 Amy Lyall copy - Credit: Archant

Down the years not a lot has changed, with students gathering with friends to discover their grades.

And this year will see a return to that tradition after the pandemic put the usual ceremony on hold up and down the country.

From 8:30am students will be able to discover what the future holds.

See if you can find yourself celebrating or commiserating in these pictures of results days gone by, featuring students from the 1990s to the present day.

Paston College, A Level results, overjoyed of Paston. 6of7 Amy Lyall copy - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

08/20/98 pic 2 of 5 A delighted Rebecca Baxter is congratulated on her results by fellow students at King Edward VII High School in King's Lynn. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

With their A level results are, left to right:Laura Bemment, Asher Coleman, Amy Gislam and Melissa Thacker at Kirkley High School, Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

Kirkley High school students Helen Phillippo (left) and Amy Coxon celebrate A-Level success. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant}

EATON (CNS) SIXTH FORMERS COLLECT THEIR A-LEVEL RESULTS. DELIGHT FOR STUDENT MICHAEL CHATER. - Credit: Archant

Myleene Klass and friend Clare Summons in 1996, received A level results from Great Yarmouth College of Further Education. - Credit: EDP © 1971

James Hayward & Joanne Mullender outside King Edward VII High School in King's Lynn , where they both learned they had been awarded five "A"'s in yesterday's(thurs) A Level exam results. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Great Yarmouth College A Level results. Travel and Tourism students celebrate their results. Photo: Adam Scorey For: EDP /GYM News EDP pics © 2003 Tel:(01603) 772434 - Credit: EDP pics © 2003 (01603) 772434

Thorpe St Andrew School A-Level results. Students LEFT Jen Bullard (18) and her Sister Faye (17) celebrate with a hug from their Mum Valerie. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy:Ben Kendall For: EDP news EDP pics Â© 2005 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2005

JAMES BARWICK AND NICK BAKER COLLECT THEIR A LEVEL RESULTS AT EATON CNS - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Lisa Grigg showed she was a real student of the Nineties as she broke the news of her A-level results to her parents on her mobile phone. Date: 15 Aug 1996. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant



