Are you in our A-level results day pictures of the past?
Published: 4:48 PM August 9, 2021
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant
With A-level results day tomorrow, we have had a look through our archives to find pictures from past celebrations.
For some it is one of the proudest days of their life, yet for others it can be a nightmare, as years of work come down to just one slip of paper.
Down the years not a lot has changed, with students gathering with friends to discover their grades.
And this year will see a return to that tradition after the pandemic put the usual ceremony on hold up and down the country.
From 8:30am students will be able to discover what the future holds.
See if you can find yourself celebrating or commiserating in these pictures of results days gone by, featuring students from the 1990s to the present day.
