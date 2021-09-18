News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

School launches innovative 'nurture’ classrooms to help challenged pupils

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:24 AM September 18, 2021   
Archbishop Sancroft High School nurture staff

Richard Cranmer, St Benet’s CEO, Gene Miller, teacher of nurture, Carolyn Whittleton, SEND manager, Ruth Blackledge, learning support assistant, Rob Connelly, executive headteacher at Archbishop Sancroft High School. - Credit: St Benet’s MAT

A Norfolk school has welcomed the first children into innovative nurture classrooms to help pupils with specific challenges to learning. 

Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston has launched the new space for 12 pupils in the wooded garden area of the school, supported by a full-time nurture teacher and two learning support assistants.

It builds on the school’s existing nurture provision for children who have a range of additional needs, including anxiety, autism, ADHD or a lack of confidence.

SEND manager Carolyn Whittleton said: “The students will be taught by the same teacher and follow the national curriculum, but the pace of learning and personalised provision will bridge the gap to support them in developing core skills to enable them to thrive in a secondary setting.”

Richard Cranmer, chief executive of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust, said: “We believe we are leading the way in taking a unique step in developing our ‘one size does not fit all’ approach to learning.”
 

