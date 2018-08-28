Search

‘Inclusive’ school provides teachers with LGBT+ training

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 November 2018

Staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston receive LGBT+ training on November 14. PHOTO: Archbishop Sancroft

Staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston receive LGBT+ training on November 14. PHOTO: Archbishop Sancroft

Archant

A school has taken the extra step of holding staff training on sexual orientation.

Nick O’Brien, Norwich Pride education officer and Neatherd High School assistant headteacher, paid a visit to Archbishop Sancroft High School (ASHS) in Harleston on November 14.

Catherine Adams, head of student support said: “We are aware and supportive of those students that identify in all communities and want to make sure we are doing all we can here at ASHS. We pride ourselves in the area of being welcoming and inclusive of all families whatever their backgrounds or life choices.

“I have had students feel upset or disappointed that when they have shared their sexual orientation or identity with their peers, there hasn’t been anything more than acceptance, without drama! I think this says a great deal about our young people and whole school community.”

This month Scotland became the first country to embed the teaching of LGBTI rights in the school curriculum.

