New childcare day nursery to create jobs

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 February 2019

The land between Hollow Lane and Uplands Road South in Carlton Colville, where a new childcare day nursery from Alphabet City Day Nursery Ltd will be built. Picture: Google

The land between Hollow Lane and Uplands Road South in Carlton Colville, where a new childcare day nursery from Alphabet City Day Nursery Ltd will be built. Picture: Google

Archant

A new children’s nursery looks set to be built near to a residential development after plans were given the go-ahead.

Waveney District Council’s planning committee approved an application from Alphabet City Day Nursery Ltd – subject to conditions being met – for the new nursery to be built on a parcel of land between Hollow Lane and Uplands Road South in Carlton Colville.

The new childcare day nursery in Carlton Colville, which will cater for up to 70 children, was given the go-ahead during a planning committee meeting last Tuesday, February 12.

A Waveney District Council spokesman said: “Committee authorised officers to approve subject to a Traffic Regulation Order being secured and improvements to the pedestrian and cycle access.”

The new nursery is earmarked to generate five full-time posts and 22 part-time positions.

The scheme was given the go-ahead despite concerns being raised from neighbours over an increase in traffic and a loss of view.

