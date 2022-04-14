Promotion

Careers at schools are among the many opportunities offered by Norfolk County Council - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Looking for advice about getting an apprenticeship? There's more than you may realise available from Norfolk County Council.

Apprenticeships are key to bridging the skills gap and re-energising businesses in Norfolk. Norfolk County Council has several dedicated apprenticeships teams offering help with career decisions or a helping hand to find an apprenticeship, including joining the council or local school workforce.

Pathways to Work gives specialist, one-to-one advice and support to young people who need extra help to set them on a career path - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pathways to Work

This five-strong team takes workshops and presentations to school and college students to explain their options for apprenticeships, traineeships and T levels as routes of getting into work when they finish their GCSEs or A levels.

Launched by Norfolk County Council in 2021, the work of the team includes delivery of the DfE Apprenticeship Support and Knowledge (ASK) programme. It also gives specialist, one-to-one advice and support to young people who need extra help. That includes students who’ve been in care, home educated, have special educational needs or who’ve been involved with the youth offending team.

The Pathways to Work team’s advice is free and completely impartial, with relevant and appropriate advice tailored to their needs and work dreams. Contact the team at ptw@norfolk.gov.uk

There are jobs in education, the emergency services, healthcare, housing, refuse collection, social care - and more - in the public sector - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Youth Enterprise Scheme (YES) Project

Norfolk County Council is on a mission to make public sector careers more attractive to young people - thanks to the government-funded YES scheme. Currently, just 12pc of the public sector workforce is aged 25 or under.

There are jobs in education, emergency services, healthcare, housing, refuse collection and social care - and more - in the public sector. The YES project aims to encourage young people to consider joining the public sector through apprenticeships, work experience, internships and T levels. There are eight different career paths in finance, environmental health and housing already available at NCC and a new two-year programme for public sector apprenticeships.

There are a variety of apprenticeships in the public sector. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



The YES scheme also helps young people into education, employment and training, especially those who are leaving care, are young carers or who receive benefits.

Apprenctices are encouraged to get together to share experiences - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk County Council has set up a co-working space at County Hall where young apprentices can get together to gain experiences of the workplace, develop social networks and benefit from mentor support.

To find out more about YES, contact Caroline Money at caroline.money@norfolk.gov.uk

Go back to school as an apprentice

Become a teacher, business administrator, early educator, community activator coach, play therapist, senior leader or library assistant at a school via an apprenticeship.

The Norfolk County Council Apprenticeships Team is supporting 102 apprentices at more than 70 schools across Norfolk with roles including teaching, non-teaching and leadership from level 2 all the way up to level 7.

Apprenticeships are a great way to develop and grow a school’s workforce by providing career opportunities or to upskill and develop existing members of staff.

Training to become a teacher is perfectly feasible via a level 6 Classroom teacher apprenticeship.

For Local Authority schools, all training costs are covered by the apprenticeships levy administered by Norfolk County Council. Schools are responsible for the apprentice’s salary costs and ensuring the apprentice can study at home or college for 20pc of their contracted hours.

Careers at schools can involve everything from classroom assistant and teacher to leadership roles and support staff - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



The Apprenticeships Team helps schools with the enrolment process and finding suitable training providers. It also supports apprentices and managers throughout the apprenticeship journey.

To find out about becoming an apprentice at Norfolk County Council, contact the NCC Apprenticeships Team nccapprenticeships@norfolk.gov.uk or for broader guidance about apprenticeships in Norfolk contact apprenticeships@norfolk.gov.uk