City schools to share one site as building returned to council
A school building dating back more than 100 years has welcomed pupils for the last time after safety concerns saw it closed more than six months ago.
Since June last year, pupils of Norwich's Angel Road Junior School have been taught in spare classrooms at nearby St Clements Hill Primary or in mobile classrooms at the neighbouring infant school.
It came after ceiling tiles fell from the roof of the junior school site which saw it closed to pupils over safety fears.
Now, the school has confirmed that pupils will not return to the building next year, with plans to instead expand its feeder school and accommodate pupils there.
New modular classrooms are set to be built on land at Angel Road Infant School, with the school hoping to house both the infant and junior school on the same site from September 2022.
Lynsey Holzer, chief executive of the Evolution Academy Trust, said: "Our plans are that all children will be educated at the Angel Road Infant site from September 2022.
"Having a single site will allow greater collaboration and working between these two schools.
"We aspire to provide a site and education for the children and community of the area which matches the aspirations and community support we experience."
The current arrangements see children in Year 5 and 6 make use of space at St Clements and Year 3 and 4 based at the infant school.
The chief executive added: "We are grateful for the generosity of Boudicca Trust who continue to offer space in St Clements.
"We have been communicating carefully with parents throughout the process as we know that the changes and anxiety cause anxiety.
"We have good support at the schools from the parents and we are grateful for their support and engagement during this difficult period.
"We are still working with our developers to finalise and work through costings for the project."
The move will see the junior school building, which dates back to the early 1900s, returned to Norfolk County Council and added to its property portfolio.
It will then be up to County Hall to decide how the building is used in future.