School wins race to finish building project ahead of new term

New signs at the gate of Angel Road Infant School, which will now also accommodate junior school pupils - Credit: Archant

A city school has won its race to be ready for pupils to return for the new school year, its chief has confirmed.

Angel Road Infant School has seen a summer of building work, as academy bosses scrambled to make sure the site can accommodate both infant and junior pupils.

With just weeks remaining until youngsters return, the infant school was still a construction site, with two new temporary buildings being added to allow both schools to share the site.

But as pupils get geared up for the new term starting on Tuesday, Lynsey Holzer, chief executive of the Evolution Academy Trust, has insisted the site is now ready.

She said: "As a trust, our long-term aim is to secure the funding to rebuild and remodel the Angel Road Infant School site.

"The modular buildings we have erected represent a good level of accommodation for our pupils in the meantime and the site is ready for all pupils to start on Tuesday morning."

It comes more than a year after the neighbouring junior school site was closed amid safety concerns about its roof.

Since then, junior school pupils have been taught either in mobile classrooms on the infant school site or in spare classrooms at nearby St Clements Hill.

Meanwhile, councillors are poised to rubberstamp the building work which was carried out over the summer later this week.

Labour city councillor for Sewell, Julie Brociek-Coulton initially objected to the plans due to works being carried out ahead of planning permission being granted.

The school could still face enforcement action if the plans are not approved, but officers have recommended it get the green light at a planning meeting on Thursday.

In a report recommending the scheme for approval, case officer Katherine Brumpton wrote that it was "regrettable" that the school had started work without permission.

Mrs Brociek-Coulton said: "After taking with the school to find out there is sufficient space for the children to have their dinners at the site, I am happy for it to be approved.

"I want to thank the teachers and teaching assistants at the school for their hard work."



