Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Top Shakespearean actor entertains students at Norfolk college

10 January, 2019 - 17:00
Shakespearean actor Andrew Jarvis visited the University Centre West Anglia in King's Lynn to speak at its humanities conference. Picture: University Centre West Anglia

Shakespearean actor Andrew Jarvis visited the University Centre West Anglia in King's Lynn to speak at its humanities conference. Picture: University Centre West Anglia

University Centre West Anglia

A respected Shakespearean actor has been treading the boards during a conference at a Norfolk college.

Andrew Jarvis visited the University Centre West Anglia to speak to English, humanities and performing arts students, kickstarting a day of lectures at the King’s Lynn centre.

He also spoke about the King’s Lynn Festival, which he is organising. The three-day festival at St George’s Guildhall in April will see the works of Shakespeare celebrated in workshops, performances and discussions in the theatre where the playwright is thought to have performed in 1592.

Mr Jarvis said: “To have students and staff from the college involved with the Festival in many different capacities will be wonderful.”

Katrin Wilhelm, English Literature lecturer at UcWA, said: “We were thrilled to have Andrew Jarvis open our humanities conference for us with his entertaining take on his wealth of acting and directing experience.”

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

Where to enjoy coffee in Devon: 17 of the best places to go

(c) Nate Mueller on Unsplash

WIN a luxurious mini-break in North Cornwall

Cornish Gems� Island Reach townhouse in Newquay

16 of the best real ale pubs in Devon

The Ship & Pilot Inn (c) (Mick Baker)rooster, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

Blackpool Sands (c) c.art, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

5 things to do in Devon this weekend

Exeter Cathedral (c) Alison Day, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Widowed planning applicant ‘harassed’ about controversial scheme which led to threat of judicial review

Helen Palmer-Wright, second from left, pictured with her children and grandchildren. Photo: Helen Palmer-Wright

Are you offended? Company attacked over use of female models

Agrifac managing director Andy Carse pictured in May 2018. Picture: www.edp24.co.uk

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists