Top Shakespearean actor entertains students at Norfolk college

Shakespearean actor Andrew Jarvis visited the University Centre West Anglia in King's Lynn to speak at its humanities conference. Picture: University Centre West Anglia University Centre West Anglia

A respected Shakespearean actor has been treading the boards during a conference at a Norfolk college.

Andrew Jarvis visited the University Centre West Anglia to speak to English, humanities and performing arts students, kickstarting a day of lectures at the King’s Lynn centre.

He also spoke about the King’s Lynn Festival, which he is organising. The three-day festival at St George’s Guildhall in April will see the works of Shakespeare celebrated in workshops, performances and discussions in the theatre where the playwright is thought to have performed in 1592.

Mr Jarvis said: “To have students and staff from the college involved with the Festival in many different capacities will be wonderful.”

Katrin Wilhelm, English Literature lecturer at UcWA, said: “We were thrilled to have Andrew Jarvis open our humanities conference for us with his entertaining take on his wealth of acting and directing experience.”