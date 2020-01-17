Search

Academy set to receive 'significant investment' towards ambitious plans

PUBLISHED: 11:08 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 17 January 2020

Swaffham junior school is set to become Swaffham CE Primary Academy from September 2020. Pictured (left to right) is Mike Dwyer, chair of governors, and head teacher Nicola Kaye, at the site where work is taking place. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

An academy has revealed ambitious plans which will see a "significant investment" transform the school into a full primary.

Swaffham junior school is set to become Swaffham CE Primary Academy from September 2020. Pictured (left to right) is head teacher Nicola Kaye and Mike Dwyer, chair of governors, inside the building where work is taking place. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPSwaffham junior school is set to become Swaffham CE Primary Academy from September 2020. Pictured (left to right) is head teacher Nicola Kaye and Mike Dwyer, chair of governors, inside the building where work is taking place. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Currently Swaffham Junior Academy does not cater for early years provision but from this September it will be introducing its first ever reception class.

At the same time, the school is changing its name to Swaffham CE Primary Academy to reflect the move, which will see children taught there from starting age through to year six.

Headteacher Nicola Kaye explained how "significant investment" was going into the plans, including the introduction of a designated early years building for reception age to year two.

The transformation is being carried out on an existing building within the grounds, which will be extended and changed into a state-of-the-art facility with large classrooms, outdoor spaces and breakaway areas.

She said: "This is an exciting time for our school as we add a reception class and invest in facilities and resources for all ages.

"We are creating outstanding learning environments, both inside and outside, that will stimulate learning and engage children."

Backed by the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust, the move aims to improve facilities and resources at the school with bespoke early years and key stage one teaching areas being created in the first half of 2020.

Chairman of governors Mike Dwyer said there had been a lengthy consultation programme about the plans during 2018.

He said: "We had held lots of meetings so parents could feedback."

Mrs Kaye added: "The plans we have for our new area will create stimulating new learning environments, perfect for delivering fun, engaging and challenging lessons based on the needs of the children.

"We have a proven track record as a junior academy and are committed to providing the best possible start to every child's school life, giving them the skills and expertise to ensure their wellbeing now and the success in the future."

The school will also be recruiting an additional assistant head teacher to add to its leadership team.

In 2018, the academy was rated good by Ofsted. The report praised its work to promote personal development and welfare. The report also suggested improvements could be made to further improve quality of teaching, learning and assessment by teachers planning activities for pupils to reach the higher standards in reading, writing and mathematics.

