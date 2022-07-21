New high school head hopes to rebuild links with community

A new headteacher is pledging to reconnect her school to the wider community after Covid.

Amanda Gibbins, who takes the helm at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton from September, said she was looking forward to forging partnerships with the local community and businesses to create a two-way street of learning and support.

“I am excited to be taking on my new role and all that comes with it. I feel privileged to be able to continue the developments of the school,” said Mrs Gibbons.

“Over the last three years, especially under the leadership of John Hirst, the school has made progress and continued to improve what we offer to our students in spite of the difficulties of the pandemic, the lockdowns and the subsequent restrictions."

Mrs Gibbins, who has been head of school at Smithdon since 2019, takes over from Mr Hirst who is retiring at the end of term after three years with the school.

Originally from Manchester, Mr Hirst started his career as a history teacher, spending ten years on the Isle of Wight, and has spearheaded improvements at Smithdon during the difficult period of the pandemic.

“I am incredibly proud of the achievements the school has made, the opportunities created and the life chances procured for pupils," he said.

"I have enjoyed working with staff, parents and pupils and a highlight has been securing the school rebuilding project, a significant investment in both the school and the community.

"I will always look fondly on my time at Smithdon and wish the pupils, staff and leadership team all the success they deserve. I am also looking forward to enjoying a lie-in."

Having left Norfolk to pursue her teaching career in Reading and Surrey, Mrs Gibbins returned to the county in 2005 to teach in East Dereham where she stayed at Northgate High for nine years.

A move to Head of Faculty at Fakenham Academy followed and Mrs Gibbins was there for four years before joining Smithdon in September 2018, becoming Head of School a year later.

Last year the government revealed Smithdon as one of 500 schools to receive a major investment programme into rebuilding to add new, energy-efficient buildings for the 67-year-old school. It previously underwent a £1m revamp in 2020 which saw the food technology area, two classrooms, two ICT suites and two art rooms given a complete makeover.