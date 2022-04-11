Nearly 50pc of teachers plan to leave education in next five years

One in five teachers in the East see themselves leaving the profession in the next two years - Credit: PA

Almost 50pc of teachers plan to leave the profession in the next five years - and one in five in the next two, new figures have shown.

According to a survey of teachers by the National Education Union, crippling workloads, constant monitoring and paperwork is blamed for driving close to half of its members out of education.

Of more than 1,700 members who participated nationally, 44pc said they saw themselves leaving the education sector by 2027.

In the East, this percentage was even higher, with 49.5pc of teachers saying they didn't expect to be working in the classroom in five years.

Of those surveyed in the East, one in five went further to say they couldn't see themselves still teaching in two years.

The survey was part of an annual study carried out by the NEU as it hosts its national conference in Bournemouth.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said the amount of hours teachers worked was "unsustainable".

She said: "We remain a profession with among the highest number of unpair working hours and we are still well above the international average hours worked by teachers.

"This is simply unsustainable and can only lead to burnout."

She added that the government had "played a starring role in many of the contributing factors" to people turning away from the profession.

Dr Bousted added: "Our survey findings show that whether it be recruitment targets missed, talented teachers leaving the profession, the pernicious effects of a punitive and deeply flawed inspection system, or the real-term cuts to pay over many years, a national policy decision is always the villain of the piece."

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We recognise the pressure that staff in schools and colleges have been under and are enormously grateful to them for their efforts, resilience, and service now and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Teaching remains an attractive and fulfilling profession. The number of teachers in our schools remains high, with more than 461,000 teachers working in schools across the country – 20,000 more than in 2010.

“We have taken and will continue to take action to improve teacher and leader workload and wellbeing, working proactively with the sector to understand the drivers behind such issues and improve our policies and interventions.”