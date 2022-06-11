Coastal school lauded as 'haven' for pupils by Ofsted inspections

Staff and pupils at Alderman Peel High School in Wells celebrating its Ofsted result - Credit: Wensum Trust

A coastal school which has doubled in size over the past decade is celebrating a glowing Ofsted report.

Alderman Peel High School in Wells-next-the-Sea was visited by inspectors in April this year - its first inspection since academising in 2017.

And staff were praised for the way they "help pupils to feel safe, grow in confidence and become more independent".

The school was rated good, the second-highest rating available.

However while it was rated as good overall it earned an even better rating in one particular area - the personal development of its pupils, for which it was rated as outstanding.

Headteacher Alastair Ogle said this was the aspect of the report that made him most proud.

Alastair Ogle, principal at Alderman Peel High School. Picture: Neil Hunt Photography - Credit: Archant

He said: "The report is testament to the commitment and dedication of our teachers and staff who work every day to build positive relationships to provide exceptional levels of care and support to meet the needs of all our pupils.

"Our personal development framework builds in all the factors young people need to be positive, ambitious, ready for lives after school and able to contribute to the community in whatever way that may be."

In their report inspectors identified a range of strengths at the school describing a part of it as "a haven for its most disadvantaged pupils".

The report says: "All pupils are well cared for in this small, friendly and supportive school. Pupils say 'We are one big friendship group'.

"Pupils respond well to the high expectations staff have of them."

Mr Ogle added: "The fact Alderman Peel has doubled in size since 2010, with children joining outside of our catchment area, highlights that we offer a unique learning environment where children are able to be part of a community and make excellent progress."

Daniel Thrower, chief executive of the Wensum Trust - Credit: Wensum Trust

Daniel Thrower, chief executive of the school's academy The Wensum Trust, said: "I would like to congratulate Alastair and all the teachers and staff at Alderman Peel High for such a positive Ofsted report.

"I am particularly proud of the outstanding rating for personal development which underpins our vision at the Wensum Trust to help every child develop into high-achieving, confident, healthy and resilient members of the family and wider community."