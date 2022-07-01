Church school becomes latest to join growing academy trust

Richard Cranmer of St Benet's MAT with Leigh Goodhew and Hayley Sonnex from Alburgh with Denton CofE Primary - Credit: Jungle PR

A church primary school has become the latest to join a growing academy trust.

Alburgh with Denton Church of England Primary Academy has joined the St Benet's Multi Academy Trust (MAT), part of the Diocese of Norwich.

The primary school in Harleston becomes the ninth school to join the St Benet's MAT, which also has schools in Dickleburgh, Diss, Garboldisham, Long Stratton, Newton Flotman, Tacolneston and Morley.

Richard Cranmer, chief executive of the Trust said: “It is becoming very clear that every school, but particularly small rural schools, gain enormously from close working relationships with colleagues in other schools.

"This enables a collaborative approach to curriculum design and delivery and ultimately provides the very best learning experiences for the children."

Headteacher Hayley Sonnex said: "Back in 2020 our governors made the decision to join because they could see that small schools such as ours were becoming more isolated and wanted to ensure the school was sustainable going forward."