News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Church school becomes latest to join growing academy trust

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:45 AM July 1, 2022
Richard Cranmer of St Benet's MAT with Leigh Goodhew and Hayley Sonnex from Alburgh with Denton CofE Primary

Richard Cranmer of St Benet's MAT with Leigh Goodhew and Hayley Sonnex from Alburgh with Denton CofE Primary - Credit: Jungle PR

A church primary school has become the latest to join a growing academy trust.

Alburgh with Denton Church of England Primary Academy has joined the St Benet's Multi Academy Trust (MAT), part of the Diocese of Norwich.

The primary school in Harleston becomes the ninth school to join the St Benet's MAT, which also has schools in Dickleburgh, Diss, Garboldisham, Long Stratton, Newton Flotman, Tacolneston and Morley. 

Richard Cranmer, chief executive of the Trust said: “It is becoming very clear that every school, but particularly small rural schools, gain enormously from close working relationships with colleagues in other schools.

"This enables a collaborative approach to curriculum design and delivery and ultimately provides the very best learning experiences for the children."

Headteacher Hayley Sonnex said: "Back in 2020 our governors made the decision to join because they could see that small schools such as ours were becoming more isolated and wanted to ensure the school was sustainable going forward."

Diss News

Don't Miss

A cyclist who died after a crash on the A11 has been named locally as Cheryl Tye

Obituary | Updated

Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The organisers of Wide Skies and Butterflies at the Raynham Estate

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk festival cancelled amid 'challenging year'

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police incident in Angel Road Norwich

Norwich Live News

Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Alie Hannam, landlady at The Crown at Fakenham, which is opening 12 hotel rooms

Travel Features

North Norfolk pub re-opens as a hotel

Angie George

Logo Icon