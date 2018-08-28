Headteacher praised as school earns Good Oftsed rating

Pupils from Albert Pye Community Primary School, Beccles enjoying the new school library. The school recently earned a Good Ofsted rating. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A primary school headteacher has been applauded for her focus and leadership during a recent Ofsted inspection.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Albert Pye Community Primary School, in Frederick’s Road, Beccles, received a Good rating by the education watchdog during an inspection last month.

And the inspector particularly praised the leadership of the school and credited headteacher Melanie Mills and her leadership team with upholding the quality of education.

The inspector stated: “You have established a team of effective leaders that share your approaches and ambitions for every pupils’ achievement.

“Together with your leadership team, you work tirelessly to provide pupils with the best opportunities to develop their individual skills and talents.”

The school was previously judged to be Good during an inspection in June 2013 and this is its first inspection since joining the Active Learning Trust in October 2016.

Mrs Mills said she was “delighted” at the latest inspection results and praised the commitment of her colleagues.

She said: “Every one of my colleagues is dedicated to providing the best education possible for our pupils and it is great to see their hard work and commitment recognised in the report.

“Since joining the Active Learning Trust, we have continued to provide new and exciting opportunities for both our staff and pupils and the support of the Trust has been invaluable.

“I am thrilled that our school is maintaining its high standards for our students.”

The report also highlighted the school’s extensive curriculum and support from parents.

The inspector stated: “Pupils speak highly about the things they learn at school, not only academically but also socially. Teachers make use of the ‘fizzing curriculum’ to motivate pupils’ learning through real-life experiences.

“Parents are very positive about the school. They recognise that school staff are approachable, friendly and responsive to concerns. Parents appreciate the work of leaders, who put on events and meetings to help them support their children at home.”

To work towards an Outstanding rating, the school will now focus on ensuring that teachers are providing a range of activities that extend the most able students, as well as making sure reading books are matched well to pupils’ abilities.