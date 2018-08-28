Search

Advanced search

Headteacher praised as school earns Good Oftsed rating

PUBLISHED: 11:18 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:42 17 December 2018

Pupils from Albert Pye Community Primary School, Beccles enjoying the new school library. The school recently earned a Good Ofsted rating. Picture: Nick Butcher

Pupils from Albert Pye Community Primary School, Beccles enjoying the new school library. The school recently earned a Good Ofsted rating. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A primary school headteacher has been applauded for her focus and leadership during a recent Ofsted inspection.

Albert Pye Community Primary School, in Frederick’s Road, Beccles, received a Good rating by the education watchdog during an inspection last month.

And the inspector particularly praised the leadership of the school and credited headteacher Melanie Mills and her leadership team with upholding the quality of education.

The inspector stated: “You have established a team of effective leaders that share your approaches and ambitions for every pupils’ achievement.

“Together with your leadership team, you work tirelessly to provide pupils with the best opportunities to develop their individual skills and talents.”

The school was previously judged to be Good during an inspection in June 2013 and this is its first inspection since joining the Active Learning Trust in October 2016.

Mrs Mills said she was “delighted” at the latest inspection results and praised the commitment of her colleagues.

She said: “Every one of my colleagues is dedicated to providing the best education possible for our pupils and it is great to see their hard work and commitment recognised in the report.

“Since joining the Active Learning Trust, we have continued to provide new and exciting opportunities for both our staff and pupils and the support of the Trust has been invaluable.

“I am thrilled that our school is maintaining its high standards for our students.”

The report also highlighted the school’s extensive curriculum and support from parents.

The inspector stated: “Pupils speak highly about the things they learn at school, not only academically but also socially. Teachers make use of the ‘fizzing curriculum’ to motivate pupils’ learning through real-life experiences.

“Parents are very positive about the school. They recognise that school staff are approachable, friendly and responsive to concerns. Parents appreciate the work of leaders, who put on events and meetings to help them support their children at home.”

To work towards an Outstanding rating, the school will now focus on ensuring that teachers are providing a range of activities that extend the most able students, as well as making sure reading books are matched well to pupils’ abilities.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Police investigating after man found dead at Lidl

Lidl, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Two major developments in west Norfolk could be approved, despite objections

Councillors meet today to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Man pleads guilty to murder of former partner who died of multiple stab wounds

Cristina Magda-Calancea who was murdered earlier this year. Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Updated Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast