Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Young actor's drama classes helping children face their fears

24 October, 2019 - 12:30
Daisy Jones, founder of Mini Moon's Theatre Company, which runs wellbeing-focused drama workshops for children. With her pupils (from left) Coco, seven, Evie, eight, and Kayah, 10. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Daisy Jones, founder of Mini Moon's Theatre Company, which runs wellbeing-focused drama workshops for children. With her pupils (from left) Coco, seven, Evie, eight, and Kayah, 10. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

A young actor who struggled with anxiety in school hopes her new drama classes will prevent more children falling victim to mental ill health.

Children taking part in Mini Moon's Theatre Company sessions. Picture: Daisy JonesChildren taking part in Mini Moon's Theatre Company sessions. Picture: Daisy Jones

Daisy Jones started up Mini Moon's Theatre Company 18 months ago, running after-school clubs in Norwich for four to 11-year-olds to boost their confidence and get their creative juices flowing.

Miss Jones, 20, developed anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) in school but found studying drama at City College Norwich alleviated her problems.

After stints working at her mother's events management company and at a small acting studio which didn't match her ideal of wellbeing-focused drama, she decided to set out on her own.

Miss Jones, from Thorpe St Andrew, said she had struggled in school to live up to teachers' academic expectations which fuelled her anxiety.

Children taking part in Mini Moon's Theatre Company sessions. Picture: Daisy JonesChildren taking part in Mini Moon's Theatre Company sessions. Picture: Daisy Jones

Her experiences have informed her philosophy for Mini Moon's, which she wants to be "about prevention rather than cure".

And her young charges like the approach, saying the clubs help them to feel more confident and creative.

Miss Jones said: "One in 10 primary school children show a sign of a mental health disorder which to me is absolutely nuts.

"I worked with a small studio and had a speciality in confidence building because I wanted to make sure the children felt safe and confident to the space, rather than dreading having to come there. Especially out of school, children need to have fun and express themselves.

Children taking part in Mini Moon's Theatre Company sessions. Picture: Daisy JonesChildren taking part in Mini Moon's Theatre Company sessions. Picture: Daisy Jones

You may also want to watch:

"We take them through how to deal with peer pressure, social media, exam stress, these things that are not taught."

The sessions have another goal - to counteract the drop in creative arts teaching in schools.

"Anything creative is not thought of as serious enough, but creative arts are fundamental to children expressing themselves. The creative arts should not just be a treat," Miss Jones said.

"I always wanted to do drama but at school they would ask what I was going to do for my 'real career'. My college tutor Leanne [Fribb, co-owner of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Norwich, where Mini Moons holiday classes are held] was the first person who made me think I could do arts as a career.

"When I went to college my anxiety went down. I felt no pressure to perform and felt it was OK to be different."

What do the children think?

Kayah, 10, a pupil at Queens Hill Primary School in Norwich, said: "Before I started the club I was really shy, but it has helped me to build up my confidence. At the beginning [of the club] I am really nervous but by the end I am happy I have done it, I am confident and I am loud."

She added that Mini Moon's had also helped her in school. "I have a really big imagination. I like writing and drawing and it helps me to build it up."

Coco, seven, also a pupil at Queens Hill, said being able to sing and dace with the group had made her less shy. She has also discovered a talent for directing and leadership. "I direct groups but I do it nicely and make sure I don't boss people around," she said.

Evie, eight, has been attending Mini Moon's classes since they began. While her school, Drayton Junior, doesn't host any after-school clubs Evie goes to whatever other sessions she can.

"It makes me feel excited. I feel less shy when I am acting," she said.

Most Read

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has died

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Pub landlord in court on child assault charges

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists