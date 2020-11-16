Search

School pupil inspired by Sir Tom Moore scoops charity award

PUBLISHED: 11:37 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 16 November 2020

Acle St Edmund Church of England Primary School pupil Ethan Chapman with his award for NHS fundraising inspiured by Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity Champion Awards

Acle St Edmund Church of England Primary School pupil Ethan Chapman with his award for NHS fundraising inspiured by Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity Champion Awards

Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity Champion Awards

A Norfolk primary school pupil who was inspired by Sir Tom Moore has won a charity award for his own lockdown NHS fundraising.

Acle St Edmund Church of England Primary School headteacher Rebecca Clarke and Ethan Chapman with his award. Picture: Acle St EdmundAcle St Edmund Church of England Primary School headteacher Rebecca Clarke and Ethan Chapman with his award. Picture: Acle St Edmund

They may be more than 90 years apart in age, but Ethan Chapman decided to follow in the footsteps of 100-year-old Sir Tom, who made international headlines by raising money by walking laps of his garden.

The year three pupil at Acle St Edmund Church of England Primary School set himself the challenge of walking 2.6 miles, cycling 2.6 miles and skipping for 26 minutes and in the process raised £510 for the NHS.

MORE: School children dress the part to keep alive remembrance message

His efforts have now seen him named Young Charity Champion in the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity Champion Awards.

“Soon as I saw Captain Tom I was so inspired and interested so I just wanted to do the same as him because I thought he was setting a really good example,” said Ethan brought his award into school and shared his celebration with the whole school during a Zoom assembly.

Headteacher Rebecca Clarke, who joined the school in September, said his efforts were part of the charity work the school was involved in.

The children are currently donating gift filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, Samaritan’s Purse and will be wearing Christmas jumpers on December 11 to raise money for Save the Children.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press.

