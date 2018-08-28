Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous Archant

A Norfolk school has installed CCTV in its toilets after a spate of vandalism.

Acle Academy put the cameras in during half-time in both boys and girls toilets and has reassured parents that their children’s privacy will “not be compromised.”

Some angry parents have hit out at the decision with one calling it “very intrusive” and another saying it is “something you just do not do”.

Shane Harvey, 33, from Acle who has two stepdaughters in year 8 and year 11 said installing CCTV in the toilets “is not right”.

Mr Harvey said: “Putting CCTV in children’s toilets is just something you do not do. When I think about it it’s a joke.”

Headteacher Helen Watts said she was aware of speculation which has been circulating on social media from a “small minority of parents”.

Mrs Watts said parents have been very supportive of the school’s decision.

The cameras are set to go live next week.

She said: “As with all the cameras installed within the toilet facilities I have walked around with the camera company and viewed on screen the images they capture.

“I can personally assure you that no cameras compromise the privacy of our students using the urinals or toilets themselves. Any comments on social media that contradict this are false.

“We are currently in the process of re-writing our CCTV policy which will be available prior to the CCTV going live.”

Jackie Petts, 48, who has a daughter in year 10 described the cameras as “very intrusive”.

“There are a lot of parents who are not in agreement with this. There has been no discussion with parents apart from a letter which was sent out saying they had installed the CCTV.

“It is very intrusive and children should have the right to privacy in the toilets. It just is not necessary,” she said.

Mrs Watts said the school had only received one complaint about the cameras.

She has also stressed that only one nominated person will be able to view the footage and there is no possibility of it becoming available online.