How academy pupils are helping battle cost of living crisis
- Credit: Wensum Trust
Academy pupils have been praised for their community spirit after pitching in to help their local foodbank.
Acle Academy recently held a charity non-uniform day to support the town's foodbank.
Like any non-uniform day, pupils ditched their usual shirts and ties for their own choice of outfit.
But instead of donating money, children instead brought in food offerings which will be distributed to Acle Foodbank.
Year 11 student Grace Powell, head of its charity service, said: "Due to the rise in food prices, we thought this would be a more meaningful way to help people and would be more beneficial than simply bringing in £1."
Principal Helen Watts said: "Service to others is a key feature of our school's ethos.
"We have six service areas within our school community and all children work within the service areas to help our school and community.
"We are very proud of the community spirit and care for others shown by our students."