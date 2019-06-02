Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Creative college where Let's Eat Grandma studied says industry links are key to music education

02 June, 2019 - 17:00
Three of the four members of the band CREK, Kaylee Gale (drums), Chloe Smith (vocals) and Rosie Allison-Corio (guitar), are students at Access Creative College. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Three of the four members of the band CREK, Kaylee Gale (drums), Chloe Smith (vocals) and Rosie Allison-Corio (guitar), are students at Access Creative College. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Senior leaders at a creative college which counts Ed Sheeran and indie duo Let's Eat Grandma among its alumni says strong links with industry are key to helping young people kickstart careers in music.

Dan Foden, delivery and performance manager at Access Creative College in Norwich. Picture: Ella WilkinsonDan Foden, delivery and performance manager at Access Creative College in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Access Creative College in Norwich has 200 students on music courses - around two thirds of its student body.

These range from performance, production and events to the county's only music degree courses and an artist development course which brings students into contact with record labels, journalists, professional artists, designers, and promoters.

Its demographic is broad, encompassing young people from very disadvantaged backgrounds and with complex needs to high academic achievers who want an alternative to traditional A-levels.

Ian Johnson, the college's head of partnerships and artists development, helps to foster links between the college and industry to find experience and placements for students on vocational courses.

Scott Ribbons, a music student at Access Creative College. Picture: Ella WilkinsonScott Ribbons, a music student at Access Creative College. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

He is supported by members of the music faculty, who themselves are former professionals and retain industry contacts.

You may also want to watch:

"We have to ensure the students get the academic rigour they need but also give them those creative opportunities," he said.

"If you are a young person in Norfolk you can feel disconnected from the music industry, they think it's something which happens in London, but they are not alienated from it. Making them realise that ambition is wholly possible is important."

The recording studio available to students at Access Creative College. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe recording studio available to students at Access Creative College. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

He added that the college's music curriculum had been expanded in response to reduced funding for music in schools.

Dan Foden, delivery and performance manager at Access and a former student, said: "The fight for some students is that their family don't want the to study music or don't see it as a viable career, but we have disproved that loads of times with our students.

"Sometimes they have not done well in school because they are not super academic, but there is something about the way we teach them that brings the best out of them. Some say they have not felt at home in education until they come here."

Despite a drop in students taking music courses in England's schools Mr Foden said applications for Access' music courses are on the increase.

Lewis Wood and Faith Evans are music students at Access Creative College. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLewis Wood and Faith Evans are music students at Access Creative College. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"Obviously I think music should be in schools and I am really concerned about the fact that it is trailing off, but whether that will bring more people to us I don't know," he said.

The college is planning a significant renovation of the learning spaces and studios over the summer at its Magdalen Street home.

Most Read

Spitfire to pass through skies over Norwich

Spitfire at SaxonAir in Norwich. A Spitfire will be involved in a flypast over the city the weekend before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Neighbours express sadness after young man and woman found dead in Norwich

Two people were found dead in Norwich on Saturday. Picture: Archant

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Scam alert after bank accounts are opened in names of Norfolk residents

Norfolk County Council has issued a scam warning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Not the smartest of moves’: Driver waves police officer across road while using phone at the wheel

A driver was stopped in Downham Market for using their phone at the wheel. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Scam alert after bank accounts are opened in names of Norfolk residents

Norfolk County Council has issued a scam warning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Canaries winger aiming to take ‘second chance’ during prestigious tournament in France

Norwich City youngster Simon Power is with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s for the Toulon Tournament Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Creative college where Let’s Eat Grandma studied says industry links are key to music education

Three of the four members of the band CREK, Kaylee Gale (drums), Chloe Smith (vocals) and Rosie Allison-Corio (guitar), are students at Access Creative College. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Callum Simpson and Norwich Road Runners’ Amy Beck win the Mike Groves 10K in hot conditions

The first three ladies finished at teh MIke Grove 10K. From left to right: Jess Behan (2nd), Amy Beck (1st) and Rowena Leary (3rd). Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists