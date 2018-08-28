Search

Former Ofsted inspector to lead academy trust with East Anglian schools

PUBLISHED: 14:42 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:49 21 November 2018

Debbie Clinton has been appointed as chief executive of Academy Transformation Trust. Picture: Academy Transformation Trust

Academy Transformation Trust

A former Ofsted inspector has been appointed to lead an academy trust with schools in East Anglia.

Debbie Clinton has been named the new chief executive of Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which runs schools including the Iceni Primary and Secondary Academies in Methwold and the Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham.

Ms Clinton has been a qualified teacher for more than 30 years and most recently served as acting chief executive of the Diverse Academies Learning Partnership, which educates some 9,000 students.

ATT said Ms Clinton would join a “very strong” senior executive team, including recently appointed chief financial officer Peter Wilson.

Bernard Dickenson, chairman of trustees at ATT, said: “Debbie is the ideal person to lead our talented team of principals and staff so that our children and young people are supported to achieve their very best.”

Ms Clinton added: “I am extremely excited at what together we will deliver for Academy Transformation Trust, our academies and most importantly, the children and young people we are privileged to serve.”

