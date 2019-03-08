Search

Academy status for town’s last council-maintained high school

PUBLISHED: 17:41 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 28 March 2019

Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker. Picture: Nick Butcher

Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The final local authority-maintained high school in Lowestoft has become an academy.

Pakefield High School has now joined Clarion Academy Trust (CAT) “after months of preparation”.

It joins Hobart High School in Kittens Lane, Loddon and Thurlton Primary School as part of the Loddon-based trust, which was formed in September 2017.

Pakefield High, which opened in 2011, announced in May last year that it was considering academisation.

The move leaves the Lowestoft area without any maintained secondary schools.

Jim Adams, chief executive of Clarion Academy Trust, said: “Pakefield High School already boasts the best facilities and learning environment in the area; we are now determined that standards and outcomes will match that.

“Since we began working with Pakefield some months ago, we have seen how Mr Walker and his staff have worked tirelessly to rapidly raise standards in terms of teaching and learning, behaviour and engagement.

“We are looking forward to seeing this improvement reflected in outcomes for our students over the coming months and years.”

Pakefield’s headteacher Anthony Walker said: “Joining Clarion – a Trust that shares our values – is an exciting and natural next step in the development of our school and our aspiration to give the very best for our students.

“Our new Year 7 intake will be the first to fully benefit from the partnership; we are confident that the new opportunities for staff collaboration and training, combined with more efficient and effective provision of services, will have a hugely positive impact upon their education.”

