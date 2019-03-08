Special sports day helps children to discover their ability

The Discover Your Ability sports day, organised by fitness-based community interest company Able2B and Norwich School, saw pupils and children with disabilities work in pairs to complete sporting challenges. Picture: Alexandra Bone Alexandra Bone

Children of all abilities were able to discover their inner sporting star at a sports day with a difference.

Norwich community interest company Able2B, which offers fitness opportunities for people with disabilities, joined forces with Norwich School to organise the Discover Your Ability event.

It saw children and young adults with disabilities and Norwich School pupils work in pairs to complete challenges including a cycle race and an 800m run or walk.

The project began in March and has seen teamwork activities take place between the pupils and their partners.

Among the children who took part in the sports day on June 2 were twins Thomas and Daniel Bristow, nine. Despite only recently having started walking, both made it round the 800m route.

Able2B co-founder Rachael Hutchinson said: "We took two groups of people who were both a bit apprehensive of each other and brought them together and overcome those perceptions to realise they are all the same with different strengths and weaknesses, disability or not."

