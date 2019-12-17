Search

Advanced search

Norwich City stars surprise children with gifts at primary school

PUBLISHED: 15:42 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 17 December 2019

NCFC Visit Mile Cross school and hand out Christmas presents to the students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

NCFC Visit Mile Cross school and hand out Christmas presents to the students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Children at a school in one of the region's most deprived areas were surprised by Norwich City players bearing gifts ahead of Christmas Day,

NCFC Visit Mile Cross school and hand out Christmas presents to the students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNCFC Visit Mile Cross school and hand out Christmas presents to the students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

With many of the parents at Mile Cross Primary Academy living with low incomes, many youngsters could very well have faced a giftless Christmas - with some families facing the prospect of choosing between food on the table or gifts under the tree.

However, fundraising efforts from SOUL Church, the YMCA and Norwich City Football Club have meant that all 465 of the pupils at the school will have at least one gift to open on December 25.

The three organisations have clubbed together to spend thousands of pounds on board games to gift to the pupils - with two Canaries doing the honours of handing them out.

Stuart Allen, the school's headteacher, said: "When I heard about the idea I was overwhelmed and immediately knew what I would I would like to suggest as gifts.

NCFC Visit Mile Cross school and hand out Christmas presents to the students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNCFC Visit Mile Cross school and hand out Christmas presents to the students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"Board games were a great idea because they give families a reason to spend quality time together, rather than spending Christmas in front of the television or staring at screens."

Norwich City players Max Aarons and Dennis Srbeny were given the task of dishing out the gifts, surprising youngsters at the school on Tuesday afternoon.

Jon Norman, pastor of SOUL Church in Norwich and Norwich City Football Club, which collected the board games for over 1,000 primary school children through its Wonder Tree, said: "Many of the children might have gone without anything this Christmas so we are saying a big thank you to people that contributed and made a donation."

The Wonder tree was set up in the church's base on Mason Road, Carrow Road and the football club's Colney Training Centre.

NCFC Visit Mile Cross school and hand out Christmas presents to the students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNCFC Visit Mile Cross school and hand out Christmas presents to the students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Members of the public could take a tag from the tree and buy a gift between £5 and £15 and return it to the tree to be donated to children and vulnerable young people.

Mr Norman added that the festive season was a time for SOUL Church and other churches to support communities and the Wonder tree was a vehicle for people who wanted to help others.

NCFC Visit Mile Cross school and hand out Christmas presents to the students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNCFC Visit Mile Cross school and hand out Christmas presents to the students. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

New fish and chip shop opens in Norwich and it even sells battered pizza

Rianna Royall, 26 outside her newly opened fish and chip shop on Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

High-end restaurant apologises for ‘unfitting’ hygiene rating

The Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists