A Level results 2021: Pupils ‘resilience’ praised as extra help offered

Published: 12:53 PM August 10, 2021

Norfolk education chiefs have praised the “resilience and determination” of A-level students after an increased number achieved top grades.

After an unprecedented year of disruption to their studies, students have received grades determined by teachers, rather than exams, assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

Daniel Elmer, deputy cabinet member for children’s services at Norfolk County Council, said “We couldn’t be prouder of our young people and school and college staff after the courage they’ve shown throughout this year.

“They’ve had to face long periods out of school or college, home learning, isolating, bubbles and constant uncertainty about what the future may hold.

“This cohort of young people have faced an incredibly challenging and disrupted period of education.

Students at Open Academy Norwich receiving their A-Level results. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

“Every one of them should be proud of what they have achieved, and look forward to what may be next for them.

“My hope is that as they take their next steps; university, apprenticeships or entering into the workplace, and restrictions continue to ease, they’re able to enjoy a more normal experience for their continued education.”

After getting their grades students face decisions over their future, with a growing variety of options available for young people at 18.

Norfolk County Council’s Help You Choose website includes information, with a new automated chatbot feature enabling young people to discover which options may be best suited to them.

It offers young people information and advice on different options if they are uncertain about their next steps or receive results below their expectation.

Advice and support available ranges from CV writing, apprenticeship vacancies, and information about different careers. It also has space for parents to help them understand the different options for their child.

Elouise Youngs, 17, celebrates with her mother Sarah after achieving three straight A grades in English literature and language, sociology and criminology at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Pupils unhappy with their final grades and want to appeal against their grade must first request that their school or college reviews whether an administrative or procedural error was made.

Each school or college will set their own deadlines by which students must ask them to review a grade.

If the school or college rules no error was made, then students can escalate the appeal to the exam boards, which their school or college is expected to submit on their behalf.

The deadline to send an appeal to the exam board is September 17. There is an earlier deadline of August 23 for priority appeals, for example, if a student has not got their first choice of university place confirmed.