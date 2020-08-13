A-level results 2020: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney
PUBLISHED: 07:50 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 13 August 2020
Hundreds of students around Norfolk and Waveney are finding out their all-important A-level results today.
Collecting results is a major milestone in a young person’s life, as they discover more about their next steps, from university and college courses to apprenticeship or entry into the world of work.
However, the coronavirus pandemic means almost all students will be receiving their results remotely missing out on the ritual picking up that dreaded envelope at school with friends and classmates.
This live list of results from schools in Norfolk and Waveney will be updated as results come in to us, appearing alphabetically.
PLEASE NOTE: Except where 2020 figures have been supplied, the figures shown below are the percentage of A* to C grades students at school and colleges achieved in last year’s results, given purely as a guide.
Comparing like for like can be difficult at the best of times and it is impossible this year as students have not sat exams.
Instead schools and colleges have effectively provided an assessment grade, which was fed into the Qualifications and Curriculum Authority.
They took that grade, looked at schools’ past performance and the overall assessment results nationally and then assigned a grade for each qualification. On this basis it’s not possible to make any comparisons with previous years.
Attleborough Academy Norfolk
% of A* to C grades - 63pc
Bungay High School
% of A* to C grades - 73pc
City College Norwich
% of A* to C grades - 60pc
City of Norwich School
% of A* to C grades - 73pc
College of West Anglia
% of A* to C grades - 77pc
Dereham Sixth Form College
% of A* to C grades - 74pc
Diss High School
% of A* to C grades - 85pc
Downham Market Academy
% of A* to C grades - 72pc
East Norfolk Sixth Form College
% of A* to C grades - 75pc
Fakenham Sixth Form
% of A* to C grades - 73pc
Gresham’s School
% of A* to C grades - 80pc
Hartismere School and Sixth Form College
% of A* to C grades - 89pc
Hellesdon High School
% of A* to C grades - 61pc
INTO UEA Newton Programme
% of A* to C grades - 97pc
Jane Austen College
% of A*-C grades - 80pc (2019: 82pc)
David Thomas, principal, said: “We’re really proud of our students for all the hard work they’ve done during their courses. They have had to finish school in a completely unexpected way, but it’s important that the Covid-19 crisis doesn’t overshadow their achievements. They absolutely deserve a brilliant set of results.”
King Edward VII Academy
% of A* to C grades - 66pc
Langley School
% of A* to C grades - 78pc
Lowestoft Sixth Form College
% of A* to C grades - 74pc
Mildenhall College Academy
% of A* to C grades - 62pc
Neale-Wade Academy
% of A* to C grades - 74pc
Nicholas Hamond Academy
% of A* to C grades - 40pc
Norwich High School for Girls
% of A* to C grades - 79pc
Norwich School
% of A* to C grades - 96pc
Notre Dame High School
% of A* to C grades - 80pc
Open Academy
% of A* to C grades - 62pc
Ormiston Victory Academy
% of A* to C grades - 70pc
Paston College
% of A* to C grades - 79pc
Reepham College
% of A* to C grades - 76pc
Saint Felix School
% of A* to C grades - 78pc
Sheringham High School
% of A* to C grades - 60pc
Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College
% of A*-C grades (including A-Level equivalents) - 80pc (2019: 80pc)
Chris Jennings, principal of Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, said: “I am so proud of how hard our students have worked over the last two years. They have shown themselves to be a highly resilient and compassionate year group who have shown great courage and determination. They are an amazing group of students with great futures ahead of them.”
Sir John Leman High School
% of A* to C grades - 71pc
Springwood High School
% of A* to C grades - 78pc
Sprowston Community Academy
% of A* to C grades - 59pc
Taverham High School
% of A* to C grades - 67pc
Thetford Academy
% of A* to C grades - 50pc
Thetford Grammar School
% of A* to C grades - 92pc
Thorpe St Andrew Sixth Form
% of A* to C grades - 81pc
University Technical College Norfolk
% of A*-C grades (including A-Level equivalents) - 75pc (2019: 67pc)
Alex Hayes, headteacher said: “These results show a significant improvement across the board and are generally in-line with our teachers’ predictions. However, there are a number of anomalies which we will be taking up with the exam boards. These results have enabled our students to take-up a wide range of exciting apprenticeship offers and university places. Congratulations to students, staff and parents for all their hard work in difficult circumstances.”
Wymondham College
% of A* to C grades - 83pc
Wymondham High Academy
% of A* to C grades - 78pc
