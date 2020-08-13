Search

Higher grades in west Norfolk despite disruption

13 August, 2020 - 13:19
Springwood student Abi Rice with her A-Level results. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Students in west Norfolk celebrating improved grades despite disruption from lockdown.

Springwood student Joe Reed opening his A-Level results. Picture: Ian Burt

More students at Springwood High School, in King’s Lynn, achieved at least one A* to B grade compared to last year with almost a quarter achieving an A* or A and over half picking up either an A*, A or B.

Joe Read was the top achiever with 5 A* in maths, further maths, psychology, physics, and an extended project. He is now off to study maths and philosophy at Oxford University.

“I think I had a fair idea about how I would do but you always have doubts and I didn’t have much room to slip up,” he said. “I needed the A* in Maths and further Maths to get into Oxford so to open my envelope and see my results, I was ecstatic and I’m still buzzing now.”

Other top achievers at the school included Ben Hunt and Rosie Huang along with head girl Sammy Leet.

Springwood student Agata Rataj with her A-Level results. Picture: Ian Burt

Karim Payan, Megan Tarry, and Brandon Tuttle also collected great results at Springwood, part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Andy Johnson, West Norfolk Academies Trust executive headteacher, said: “It has been a very positive atmosphere at Springwood this morning and after a challenging few months, it’s been a wonderful celebration of the success of the brilliant young people collecting their results.”

The percentage of A*-C grades awarded at King Edward VII Academy also saw an increase for the third year.

Springwood student Joseph Pembrey with his A-Level results. Picture: Ian Burt

Both A*- A grades and A*-B grades have also improved. Sarah Hartshorn, principal, said: “It has been difficult year for the students and their families, and for the schools and communities they serve. The unprecedented response to the Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to take a different approach to producing the results for our students. Our destination data, historically, is well above national average, and based on current information we are looking at continuing this trend.

Students at the College of West Anglia (CWA) achieved an overall pass rate of 98.7pc, with 73pc of A-level grades achieved at grades A*-C. Some 50pc of all grades awarded were A*, A or B grades.

Principal David Pomfret, said: “I’d like to thank all our staff and students, who have worked tirelessly throughout the year in these exceptional circumstances.”

