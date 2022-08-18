West Norfolk pass rate remains high on A-level results day

Students collect their A-level results at the College of West Anglia - Credit: Matthew Usher

Overall A-level pass rates remained high in west Norfolk, despite the impact of lockdown on young people's education.

Some 65pc of students achieved grades A*-C at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn, with an overall pass rate of 98pc.

Among them was Merry Clift, from Hunstanton, who screamed with disbelief when she opened her envelope and found she had achieved an A* in sociology, an A* in English and an A in geography.

"I'm really pleased, like 10 out of 10," said Miss Clift, 19, who is off to Leeds University to study sociology. "I'm really surprised too, I didn't think I'd get an A in geography, it's the most sciency of my subjects."

Also off to Yorkshire is fellow Jack Nurse, whose A in sociology, B in history and distinction star in law are enough to secure him a place at Leeds University, where he plans to read history.

College staff celebrated with the handful of students who turned up to collect their results on Thursday morning.

Debbie Fletcher, who teaches sociology, said: "This is the best part of being a teacher. When you see your students who have worked so hard get what they deserve."

College principal, David Pomfret, said: "We couldn’t be prouder of all that our students have achieved during their Covid disrupted time with us, and we wish them every success in their future endeavours, whether that be further study or employment.”

At Springwood Sixth Form, 27pc achieved A or A* grades, 57pc A* to B, 83pc A* to C and 99pc A* to E.

"We are really looking forward to seeing how these incredible young people develop their careers,” said Jamie Warner-Lynn, director of sixth form studies.

Roger Livesey, chair of governors at Springwood, said: “ We are proud of each and every one of our students who have achieved great things despite the challenges of the pandemic."

Almost 70pc of students at King Edward VII Academy in Lynn achieved grades at A*-C, while 100pc have obtained a place at university, an apprenticeship or full-time employment for the fourth year running.

Principal Sarah Hartshorn said: "It has been a privilege to work with these students and we wish them well for the future.”

Each year an exceptional student from King Edward VII Academy is selected to receive the prestigious Gold Medal Award from the Queen.

This year’s winner is Thomas Lawlor, who achieved an A* and three A grades.