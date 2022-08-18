A-level cohort like no other ready for next steps after collecting results

They were an A-level cohort like no other - the first to ever complete the potentially life-altering courses without having previously sat major exams.

But now they are preparing to take their next steps in life having collected their much-anticipated results.

For the first time in three years, A-level results were determined by traditional exams and coursework, with the Covid-19 pandemic preventing end-of-course examinations in 2020 and 2021.

Chloe Atkins, from University Technical College Norfolk, shares her A-level results - Credit: UTCN

It put the students in the unique position of going into A-level exams without any previous exam experience - their GCSEs earned without stepping foot in the exam hall.

It was anticipated that this may have seen results slide, with students predicted to suffer from lacking this vital experience.

However, many schools in the region were able to buck this trend - some even returning more favourable results than 2019.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at Norfolk County Council, said: "We know students receiving their exam results have faced some challenging and uncertain times over the last two-and-a-half years of unprecedented disruption to their education.

Pupils from Langley School open their A-level results - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

"With the support of their schools, colleges and families, the resilience and perseverance of these young people, many of whom have sat major exams for the first time, has shone through and I hope every single one of them is proud of what they have achieved.

"I wish them all the very best as they take their next steps, whether that is to university, an apprenticeship or entering the workplace."

Pupils from CNS on A-level results day 2022 - Credit: CNS

With the past three cohorts balancing their studies with navigating the disruption of the pandemic, many schools opted to follow the advice of Educate Norfolk and not make their results publicly available.

But many of those that did saw improvements on the results of 2021, as well as bettering the results of last pre-pandemic set of results.

It was also the first year in received results for T-levels, new two-year courses which are equivalent in size to three A-levels - which launched in September 2020.

Pupils from Langley School open their A-level results - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

Nationally, results were down on 2021, as expected - although eclipsed those of the last pre-pandemic year.

The overall pass rate nationally fell by 1.1pc from 2021, from 99.5pc to 98.4pc this year.

The proportion of grades A* to C dropped from 88.5pc to 82.6pc - up from 75.9pc in 2019.

Full results for Norfolk and Waveney can be found on the EDP website.