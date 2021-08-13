News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Three Norwich area nurseries named among best in country

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:26 PM August 13, 2021   
Children at Orchidale Children's Nursery in Taverham, which has been ranked in the top 20 nurseries

Children at Orchidale Children's Nursery in Taverham - Credit: Orchidale Children's Nursery

Three nurseries in the Norwich area have been named in the Nursery Awards 2021, run by daynurseries.co.uk.

Featured on the Top 20 Nurseries in East Anglia were Orchidale Children's Nursery, in Taverham, Norwich Montessori School, and Chapelfield Children's Day Nursery, both in Norwich.

The awards are based on reviews from the children's guardians and there is no ranking within the lists.

Orchidale Children's Nursery, on Fir Covert Road in Taverham, also won the award in 2019. It is a Forest School that has a child-led curriculum for children aged two months to five years. They focus on tailoring learning to suit the needs of individual children in order to encourage their independence and love of learning.

Norwich Montessori School, on Old Watton Road, has won the award previously in 2020, as well as the OMEP Bronze Award for Sustainability. The nursery uses the Montessori method and is MEAB accredited. Taking children ages two-and-a-half to five, this nursery is also child-led, encouraging children to become self-learners and fostering respect.

You may also want to watch:

The Montessori School also has extra-curriculars available, like yoga and drama, as well as doing seasonal celebrations and trips, to enrich the children's time with them.

The school said: 'We were really proud to get this award for a second consecutive year. I feel it is an acknowledgment of our commitment to the children in our care and the relationship we have with parents.’

Emmy Byrne, manager at Chapelfield Nursery in Norwich.

Emmy Byrne, manager at Chapelfield Nursery in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
  2. 2 Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'
  3. 3 Striking map predicts how rising sea levels will impact Norfolk
  1. 4 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
  2. 5 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  3. 6 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
  4. 7 Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity
  5. 8 Council house damp setting off seizures, claims mum of two
  6. 9 Three stabbed in city centre brawl involving 20 people
  7. 10 Six new restaurants to try in Norfolk

Chapelfield Children's Day Nursery, in both Chapelfield Gardens and Trowse, takes children aged three months to five years. They aim to create educational opportunities through children's interests and encourage learning through play. The nursery promotes positive behaviour and respect, to enable all to develop themselves fully.

There are four rooms available for children of different ages and the nursery has a full-time cook on-site to prepare lunch and tea, which are seasonal and nutritious. 

Nursery manager, Sara Hawkins, said: “It feels wonderful to be valued and acknowledged by our families and we pride ourselves on our strong parent partnership which supports the well being of all our children and their families with us at nursery, so thank you in helping us to achieve this award.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Perseid meteor shower in 2016.

One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Smith family who are appealing for help finding a home in the Sheringham area after the owner of

Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Cathedral Street remains sealed off on Wednesday morning in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Two policemen watch the anti-vax protest from a distance.

Updated

Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus