Three Norwich area nurseries named among best in country

Published: 3:26 PM August 13, 2021

Three nurseries in the Norwich area have been named in the Nursery Awards 2021, run by daynurseries.co.uk.

Featured on the Top 20 Nurseries in East Anglia were Orchidale Children's Nursery, in Taverham, Norwich Montessori School, and Chapelfield Children's Day Nursery, both in Norwich.

The awards are based on reviews from the children's guardians and there is no ranking within the lists.

Orchidale Children's Nursery, on Fir Covert Road in Taverham, also won the award in 2019. It is a Forest School that has a child-led curriculum for children aged two months to five years. They focus on tailoring learning to suit the needs of individual children in order to encourage their independence and love of learning.

Norwich Montessori School, on Old Watton Road, has won the award previously in 2020, as well as the OMEP Bronze Award for Sustainability. The nursery uses the Montessori method and is MEAB accredited. Taking children ages two-and-a-half to five, this nursery is also child-led, encouraging children to become self-learners and fostering respect.

The Montessori School also has extra-curriculars available, like yoga and drama, as well as doing seasonal celebrations and trips, to enrich the children's time with them.

The school said: 'We were really proud to get this award for a second consecutive year. I feel it is an acknowledgment of our commitment to the children in our care and the relationship we have with parents.’

Emmy Byrne, manager at Chapelfield Nursery in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Chapelfield Children's Day Nursery, in both Chapelfield Gardens and Trowse, takes children aged three months to five years. They aim to create educational opportunities through children's interests and encourage learning through play. The nursery promotes positive behaviour and respect, to enable all to develop themselves fully.

There are four rooms available for children of different ages and the nursery has a full-time cook on-site to prepare lunch and tea, which are seasonal and nutritious.

Nursery manager, Sara Hawkins, said: “It feels wonderful to be valued and acknowledged by our families and we pride ourselves on our strong parent partnership which supports the well being of all our children and their families with us at nursery, so thank you in helping us to achieve this award.”