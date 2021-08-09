News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Expected rise in students getting top A-levels not a 'devaluing of grades'

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:50 PM August 9, 2021   
Students receiving their A Level results at Thetford Academy.

Students receiving their A Level results at Thetford Academy last year. - Credit: James Bass Photography

A record number of students achieving top A-level results would not represent a "devaluing of grades", a school leaders' union has said.

Former Bury St Edmunds headteacher Geoff Barton, now general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said this year's students have suffered more disruption than any cohort and their results should be "celebrated".

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union. - Credit: Archant

His comments came ahead of students receiving their A-level results on Tuesday after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Teachers have assessed pupils’ work and submitted grades after drawing on a range of evidence, including mock exams, coursework and in-class assessments using questions by exam boards.

Pupils in class

A-level grades have been assessed by teachers based on mock exams, coursework and in-class assessments. - Credit: PA

Mr Barton said: "There has been speculation about the possibility of grade inflation this year.

"It would not be surprising if the distribution of grades is different from years when exams take place, or indeed the grade distribution last year, because this year's approach to assessment is different from other years and making direct comparisons is therefore akin to comparing apples with oranges."

Children's and families minister Vicky Ford.

Children's and families minister Vicky Ford. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Children’s minister Vicky Ford, speaking during a visit to Norwich, said: “I know that students have been working extremely hard during the pandemic and it’s important they have the confidence in the system. 

You may also want to watch:

“There will be a huge amount of support but I do expect that the vast amount of students will be very pleased with their grades tomorrow and that is absolutely fair because they have worked so hard for them.” 

Students sitting exams

Cancellation of exams means gardes are being based on teacher assessements. - Credit: PA

Clare Marchant, of admission service Ucas, said a record number of students will still take up places through clearing and it could be much more competitive for applicants this year.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  2. 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
  3. 3 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
  1. 4 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
  2. 5 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
  3. 6 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
  4. 7 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
  5. 8 Look to the skies! Aircraft that can be seen over Norfolk
  6. 9 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast
  7. 10 'He WILL wake up' - wife tells of teacher's 203-day Covid fight for life

She urged prospective students to make a decision about courses "in a matter of days" rather than waiting weeks as she expects the system to be "active".

Richard Harvey, director of admissions at the University of East Anglia, said some UEA courses were better placed to cope with over-recruitment than others. 

Professor Richard Harvey, UEA director of admissions. Picture: Richard Harvey

Professor Richard Harvey, UEA director of admissions. Picture: Richard Harvey - Credit: Richard Harvey

“For some courses, extra students aren’t a problem: you can just add an extra seminar group, and maybe you have plenty of accommodation spare,” he said.

“But in some cases you can’t take any more, for instance nursing, medicine and dentistry, so you have to hope that grade inflation hasn’t taken you over your target.”

• We will have live rolling coverage of results on our website throughout Tuesday. Don’t miss Wednesday’s EDP and Norwich Evening News for reports, results and analysis. 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

person
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Lord Charles Townshend, 8th Marquess Townshend, with his dog Bob at Raynham Hall

The Queen | Special Report

Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land

Joel Adams

person
Orlando Williams, inset, is accused of running a restaurant and takeaway from his home on Earlham Road.

Investigation into man's alleged Japanese restaurant concludes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus