13 schools closed due to Covid cases and heating problems

Published: 7:09 AM December 4, 2020

13 schools are closed or partially due to coronavirus cases and heating problems. - Credit: PA

Coronavirus cases and winter weather problems have seen more than a dozen schools across Norfolk forced to close or partially close.

In Norwich Magdalen Gates Primary School has closed its Year 2 bubble due to a member of staff being required to self-isolate. Learning for affected pupils has been moved online with parents whose child is entitled to free school meals told to contact the school.

Avenue Junior School in Norwich has closed to 5BN pupils after a confirmed Covid-19 case in its Year 5 with parents told to keep children at home with remote learning measures in place. The other three Year 5 classes are still able to attend as normal.

Colman Infant School remains fully closed due to Covid cases, while neighbouring Colman Junior School is closed to pupils in Year 4.

Sprowston Infant School is partially closed due to a positive case with reception children and Year 1 pupils now learning from home until December 14 following Public Health England advice.

Meanwhile Year 4 pupils at Sprowston Junior School have also been told to stay at home until December 11 following a positive case.

And White Woman Lane Junior School in Old Catton has closed its Year 3 following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Little Plumstead Primary School has seen the partial closure of Year 4 and 5, and St. Faiths Primary School in Horsham St Faiths has told parents of children in its Chestnut class to keep children at home.

Toftwood Community Junior School has closed to children in its CP3 and WS6 class bubbles until December 1, and LJ4 pupils until December 15. While Toftwood Infants has closed reception classes.

Meanwhile Ditchingham Primary Academy has been struck by a different, more seasonal problem, with the school forced to close because of problems with the heating, just as the first snow of the year is forecast.

* To keep up to date with school closures, visit Norfolk County Council's website.

