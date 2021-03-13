Published: 11:13 AM March 13, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM March 13, 2021

School pupils returned to the classroom after two months of lockdown on Monday this week. - Credit: PA

Staff and students from eleven out of Norfolk’s 422 schools tested positive for Covid-19 in their first week back from lockdown, the county council has revealed.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Using a mix of LFT and PCR tests, this has resulted in some staff and students having to isolate.

“Washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering and keeping a safe distance continues to be practised to help stop the spread of the virus in our schools.”

Among the 11 schools which sent some students home this week were:

Headteachers of those schools said they were closely following public health guidance, and were communicating with parents on steps taken to limit the spread.

The return to schools has, however, been largely successful in Norfolk. Primary school attendance this week was between 96pc and 97pc - above average for a normal school day.

Stuart Allen, Headteacher, Mile Cross Primary Academy Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Stuart Allen, headteacher of Mile Cross Primary School in Norwich, said the introduction of twice-weekly lateral flow tests for staff had been reassuring.

“Everything around those lateral-flow tests is fairly straightforward,” said Mr Allen.

“Staff do it twice a week and record all their results. At present, since we’ve been doing them, we haven’t had a single case.

“In that respect, it gives not only members of staff, but others around them, a bit of confidence about being in school.”

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

John Fisher, the county’s cabinet member for children’s services, said yesterday: “We’re so glad that schools have been able to welcome children and young people back to the classroom this week.

“I’m sure all children, and parents, will be glad to be back in school, with their friends and learning together once again. It’s been a massive effort from everyone involved to get to this point.”

Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for Children and Young People on Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

Mike Smith-Clare, the county’s Labour lead for Children and Young People commented yesterday: “What a fantastic job teachers and teaching staff have done, not just over the last week, but over the past year...

“Let’s celebrate their efforts and ensure that their expertise is properly appreciated and never again undermined or undervalued.”