Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Published: 6:00 AM August 12, 2021

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results in 2020. We’ve pulled together 10 sample GCSE questions to see how you fare. - Credit: Neatherd High School

You might have got straight A’s in your GCSE's 20 years ago, but how much do you think you could remember now?

GCSE students are today picking up their results after another year of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Normal exams have been cancelled and grades have been based on teachers’ assessment rather than exam results.

Schools have been put in charge of grades and assessments in a bid to avoid the results day chaos caused by last year's controversial algorithm.

Teachers’ judgements have only been based on what students have been taught, either in the classroom or via remote learning.

We’ve pulled together 10 sample GCSE questions to see how you fare - they’ve been collected from previous and sample papers and are designed to reflect some of the topics students have been learning about.