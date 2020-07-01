Vitual debate will ask what next for Norfolk and Waveney’s charities?

Our webinar will look at the challenges facing charities.

Charity representatives and members of the public are being invited to join a virtual debate discussing what the future holds for Norfolk and Waveney’s charities.

The webinar is the latest in a series of events hosted by the EDP, looking at the implications of Covid-19 for a series of key areas in Norfolk.

Taking place at 11am on Friday, July 3, the public discussion will feature an expert panel including representatives of large Norfolk based organisations.

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Evening News, said: “Our army of charities do so much great work in this region, yet there cannot be one out there which hasn’t been badly hit by the events of the last few months.

It’s vital, therefore, we start to look at what some of the ideas are to help them to recover and carry on their great work.”

To take part in or to watch the webinar please email sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk.