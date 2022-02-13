Artist begins mammoth project to bring EDP's GoGo sculpture to life

A Norfolk artist has begun the gigantic task of bringing to life the EDP's Steppe Mammoth for the GoGoDiscover sculpture trail this summer.

Charity Break will be holding GoGoDiscover 2022 between Monday, June 27 and Saturday, September 10 with a "mighty herd" of the prehistoric sculptures, with six-foot Steppe Mammoths to be placed in locations across Norfolk.

The trail will celebrate the Deep History Coast and Norfolk being home to the discovery of the largest and oldest mammoth ever found in Britain, and this newspaper is the media partner for the event.

The EDP held a competition challenging readers to decorate our sponsored mammoth by paying homage to our county.

Mae Sullivan, 16, from Norwich, won with her designs inspired by the Norfolk Broads, coast and wildlife.

Winner of EDP mammoth sculpture design, Mae Sullivan with winning designs. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

And now, artist Alex Egan, 59, is bringing them to life on the deck of her Barton Turf studio, after being delivered the sculpture a few weeks ago.

She said: "It's very early stages at the moment.

"Once I start doing the detail and drawing, that will be full on, every day."

Artist Alex Egan is bringing EDP GoGo Mammouth competition winner Mae Sullivan's design to life Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Ms Egan aims to complete the mammoth before March 4, when it is due to be picked up.

She said she was impressed with Mae's design, which highlights Norfolk's abundance of wildlife.

She added: "I have a three-year-old grandson who's into woolly mammoths, so thought he would like to see his grandma be part of this."

Artist Alex Egan in her studio. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The artist, who is passionate about raising awareness of the importance of nature, felt it was apt she is working on the mammoth under a covered deck outside her studio, after being unable to get it into her studio.

She added: "It's rather nice doing it outside with the natural light and being amongst nature, which is what that mammoth is all about really."

Artist Alex Egan is bringing EDP GoGo Mammouth competition winner Mae Sullivan's design to life Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

A charity auction of most of the sculptures will be held in autumn 2022 to raise funds for Break, so the charity can continue to transform futures and change the lives of vulnerable children and young people across the region.

Ms Egan said: "Break is so important for young people who need a safe place and somewhere where they can turn to."

For more on her work and to see the mammoth's progression visit @alexmdegan on Instagram and alexegan.co.uk