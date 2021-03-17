Opinion

Published: 10:24 AM March 17, 2021 Updated: 10:46 AM March 17, 2021

We are in the midst of what will hopefully be a watershed moment in time.

The kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, and the subsequent charging of a serving Met Police officer, is the catalyst for a groundswell of anger about women’s safety and security, particularly on the streets.

It is not enough for people to say that things are better than they were: they simply are not good enough.

If any woman feels uneasy or unsafe, society is failing.

That goes for when it is in public and behind closed doors.

Male-dominated, misogynistic culture in the UK should be history, not horrific reality.

So into this debate wades David Moreland, an independent candidate for the role of Norfolk’s next police and crime commissioner.

Judging by his latest comments, it would be nigh-on impossible to find anyone less suited to the role of overseeing our county’s police force.

He blames “migrants, many illegal...African of ethnic minority people” for the “vast majority” of sexual attacks on women.

Mr Moreland (formerly of the Met Police, to add a topical twist) goes on to talk almost wistfully about the days when “girls” would be grateful for the attention when whistled at by a builder.

“Thank you for thinking I’m good-looking”, they would say.

Neither statement has even a grain of truth in it.

What they do contain are nauseating dollops of inflammatory, insulting and demeaning language.

We are confident that Mr Moreland won’t be elected.

But it must not come to that.

His views are despicable and he must withdraw from the PCC election.