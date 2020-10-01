Video

WATCH: Do these millennials know what nincompoop and sozzled mean?

Are these words dying out? We ask millennials if they know these words. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The EDP says it is balderdash that words like “bonk” and “nincompoop” may soon disappear from our vocabulary.

In a recent survey by Perspectus Global research agency, 2,000 18 to 30-year-olds were asked if they knew the meaning of words with origins dating back to the late 19th century.

And the results left many worried that these once popular phrases would soon die out.

EDP reporters, Louisa Baldwin, 25, and Emily Thomson, 23, were tested on 20 words the survey claims millennials - the generation born between 1981 to 1996 - do not know.

•Sozzled

•Cad

•Bonk

•Wally

•Betrothed

•Nincompoop

•Boogie

•Trollop

•Bounder

•Balderdash

•Henceforth

•Yonks

•Lush

•Tosh

•Swot

•Brill

•Kerfuffle

•Randy

•Disco

•Minted