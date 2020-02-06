Search

Knife crime and county lines - Join the EDP Open House discussion on how violent crime is affecting our county

PUBLISHED: 11:59 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 06 February 2020

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News invites its readers and the community to contribute to a discussion on knife crime and county lines. Picture: Archant

Archant

Knife crime and county lines drug-dealing continues to blight our county - but what can be done to tackle the violent crimes affecting our communities?

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News invites its readers and the community to contribute to an Open House discussion on one of the burning issues affecting Norfolk.

The number of knife crime incidents is rising - in 2017 there were 550 reports made to the police, which increased to 643 the following year.

And some of the violence is fuelled by county lines drug dealing, in which organised criminal networks and street gangs move illegal drugs from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

Join our journalists and representatives of local organisations in a one-hour conversation on the causes and effects of knife crime and county lines drug dealing in Norfolk.

All views are welcome, all voices will be heard.

This conversation will be held on Tuesday, March 3 at 10am in the EDP's Norwich newsroom. Free refreshments will be available.

Admission is free but by ticket only and you can sign up here.

