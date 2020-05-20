Video

‘Norfolk Talks’ videos launched to provide information and entertainment

A new series of videos featuring some of Norfolk’s best known personalities and entertainers is being launched to inform and entertain people in the county through lockdown and beyond.

‘Norfolk Talks’ is a new project devised by award-winning fashion designer Emily Jupp, founder of Milly J Shoes in Tombland, Norwich.

She has teamed up with the Eastern Daily Press to bring a series of short videos featuring the knowledge and talents of a wide range of personalities from across the county.

Mrs Jupp said: “I had the idea of creating video segments featuring well-known people from the area to help people through lockdown and beyond. It’s a very hard time and I think everyone is seeking that human connection that has been lacking at times during Covid-19.

“We’ve got people involved who bring certain expertise in different areas, people who are very inspirational as well as artists and performers, all of whom can share their knowledge and craft to help people in these difficult times.”

Two new videos, between five and 10 minutes in length, will be released every week, starting with Zimbabwean-British musician, dancer and business executive Anna Mudeka.

She shares the methods she has used to help get through the coronavirus lockdown, before going on to discuss and demonstrate some traditional African music.

The first video will be followed later this week by another featuring a talk from the chief executive of the East Anglian Air Ambulance Patrick Peal.

So far around 50 people are signed up to appear in future Norfolk Talks videos, including the likes of Norwich School headmaster Steffan Griffiths, founder of Norwich Pride Julie Bremner and Simon Bailey, Norfolk Police’s chief constable.

Mrs Jupp said: “I hope they may be able to inspire others to stay open, be true to themselves and reach out to people so they can help each other.

“People come up with real innovative and creative ways of opening up and expressing themselves. I think it will be really interesting and useful for people to hear how others are adapting to these changing times so they can maybe apply similar ideas to their own lives.”