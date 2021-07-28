Published: 11:30 AM July 28, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM July 28, 2021

Alice Kent (top left), Elizabeth Haynes (bottom left), Melissa Brown (top right), and Hayley Webster / Scott (bottom right), judged this year's inaugural Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition

These Norfolk Day Drabble gems may not have been crowned the winners but in our eyes, every entry was absolutely fantastic.

Here are just some of the EDP's favourite picks from the 150 entries we received:

The Norfolk coast boasts some of the best walks in the country. - Credit: Denise Bradley

From‌ ‌the‌ ‌city‌ ‌to‌ ‌Norfolk‌ by Henry Mallard Attfield-Downes, 17, North Walsham

People‌ ‌always‌ ‌say:‌ ‌“The‌ ‌city‌ ‌is‌ ‌exciting!”,‌ ‌“The‌ ‌city‌ ‌is‌ ‌beautiful!”.‌ ‌It's‌ ‌said‌ ‌so‌ ‌often‌ ‌it’s‌ ‌basically‌ ‌the‌ ‌mantra‌ ‌of‌ ‌Broadway‌ ‌plays.‌ ‌Personally,‌ ‌I‌ ‌never‌ ‌saw‌ ‌the‌ ‌appeal.‌ ‌All‌ ‌my‌ ‌life‌ ‌I‌ ‌wanted‌ ‌to‌ ‌go‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌countryside,‌ ‌more‌ ‌specifically‌ ‌Norfolk,‌ ‌but‌ ‌never‌ ‌had‌ ‌time‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌it.‌ ‌It‌ ‌was‌ ‌always‌ ‌filled‌ ‌with‌ ‌school‌ ‌or‌ ‌"real” ‌work‌ ‌as‌ ‌my‌ ‌father‌ ‌put‌ ‌it,‌ ‌working‌ ‌around‌ ‌the‌ ‌shop.‌ But‌ ‌finally,‌ ‌I‌ ‌went.‌ ‌I‌ ‌took‌ ‌the‌ ‌train‌ ‌to‌ ‌Norfolk‌ ‌from‌ ‌Manchester‌ ‌and‌ ‌was‌ ‌instantly‌ ‌wrapped‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌fresh‌ ‌air‌ ‌and‌ ‌pleasant‌ ‌skies,‌ ‌the‌ ‌beauty‌ ‌and‌ ‌humble‌ ‌majesty‌ ‌of‌ ‌Norfolk's‌ ‌countryside‌ ‌that‌ ‌I‌ ‌loved.‌

Norfolk farmland from the skies - Credit: Mike Page

Hush by Dali Brady, 14, Shipdham

A week’s holiday, a chance to live differently. I’d agreed then, but my decision flitted through my head continuously, a broken record replaying. Reminding me I was stuck here in Norfolk. The quiet Norfolk countryside. Such an empty place, no birds, no cars. Nothing. Why? Why was I completely alone? My thoughts slowed as the car crawled to a stop. My feet met the ground but I was dragged below the surface, my clothes and hair grabbed by the Earth’s rich, slimy fingers. The breath in my lungs, struggling to escape, was soon replaced with thick mud. Norfolk was silent.

A couple from Leeds wrapped up warm whilst walking their dogs along Great Yarmouth seafront.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Norfolk Holiday by Isla Lowther, 12, Hoveton

Norfolk’s a good place to be,

With the countryside and the sea.

And although the weather’s a pain,

There’s lots to do, fun and games!

Norfolk’s quite flat, not very hilly,

And in the Winter, it gets quite chilly.

The beach is fun! (in the summer I mean),

Lots of wildlife to be seen.





Loads of nice walks to take the dog,

Then when it rains it turns into a bog.

Photograph the amazing, lovely, landscape views,

Walk between historical church pews.





So come on! What are you waiting for?

Norfolk is waiting for you to open up the door!

Daffodils in the sunshine, outside Sandringham House. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

A Norfolk Day by Elsa Fisher, six, Burnham Market

Hi. I am Elsa. I am 6 years old and I like to go on adventures. Me and my family live near the sea. We like to go and have a splash at Burnham Overy. Our sea is the North Sea. I wish there was orca whales in our sea. I love them!

I love to visit Sandringham because the Queen sometimes lives there. Park Farm is where I ride a horse called Joey.

All my family live in Norfolk and I love to visit them. I really love Norfolk and adventures with my family, it is so much fun!

The ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A Norfolk Holiday by Adam Clarke, eight, Cawston

“I like Joyland,” shouted the little boy. “I like it Nanny, because of The Snails. The Snails make my heart pump really fast because there are lots of hills and bumps.”

“My dear boy. We can go today.”

“HORAYYYY!” The boy punched the sky happily.

“Should we camp there?” Whispered Nanny. Nanny felt worried and quivered because she has travel sickness.

The boy got worried and made a paper Joyland instead.

When Nanny saw it, she was amazed and went on The Snails that the boy had made for her.

“Weeeeee! That was fun. Thank you a lot.”

THE END.

A beautiful and calming sunrise at Mundesley beach. - Credit: Nadine Gray

The Mistress by Denis Pye, 81, Mendham

“She tasted you, boy, then spat you out.”

Almost safe, pines and beach huts of Wells in sight, the rogue wave plucked me off the deck, then threw me back. My week of freedom, my life, almost ended.

“What do you mean, she?”

“The sea’s alive boy, never forget.”

“I love the sea, Sam.”

“Respect, don’t love, or she’ll come for you again. She make a terrible mistress”

A hundred miles away, back home. Sleeping, I hear the beat and swash of waves on Holkham beach. Come back, sssshhhh.

Like any lover, I must go. Did she still want me?

Black Shuck Picture; Sam Robbins - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Becoming Shuck by Wendy Webb, 64, Norwich

‘I’ve had a bad press, since Arthur…’

Nothing new. Old as the broads; and, sky.

‘Never saw me. You know, don’t you?’

Mr Doyle? Just a tourist. A rich tourist. Real? Try the Orford Merman. That’s real. East Anglian, blood skies mardling long ago.

‘I don’t bleed Poppyland; not often. Only, if my breath…’

That’s after midnight; and never in Wroxham. Nor on a Broads tour.

‘Hounded, that’s me. Staggering to a mooring, after that last pint.’

There’s a chill on my neck. I hear him breathing. Quick, I need a golden dram. St George’s.

‘Hair of the hound, Mawther.’

Boudicca. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Are We Nearly There Yet? by Steve Dack, 45, Upgate, Swannington

Boudicca sighed. It was only a short journey to the coast, but the two Johns had already got themselves covered in paint whilst Robert was trying to persuade them to rise with him and seize possession of the car. Horatio was no help, being too busy sulking and staring out of the passenger window.

The car gave a sudden jolt. Boudicca banged on the steering wheel and swore with customary gusto as it spluttered to a halt halfway along the Acle Straight. The others went quiet and were wary.

“I told you we should have sailed to Yarmouth” Horatio muttered.