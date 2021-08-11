Give them a hand! Back the Canaries with our goody bag
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
As Norwich City prepare for the big kick-off against Liverpool this Saturday, don't forget to grab your goody bag including a giant On The Ball City foam hand.
Carrow Road is set to host its first full crowd since the Canaries beat Leicester City 1-0 on February 28, 2020, when Norwich City take on The Reds.
But it's not only the supporters who are returning, on your way to the ground, keep your eye out for our £2 goody bags which are once again back on the streets.
Each goody bag contains:
- Bottle of water
- Chocolate
- Kettle Chips
- Popcorn
- Copy of the EDP and Evening News
You may also want to watch:
The bags will also come with a free On The Ball City foam hand which you can use to point the Canaries on their way to victory.
Goody bags will be on sale from stalls on streets around Carrow Road on match days for the rest of the season.
